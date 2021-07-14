Rural Route One Boutique
315 Main St., Neligh
Owners/operators and their background: Tim and Lesley Johnson are the owners. Lesley grew up in Neligh, and Tim is from Tekamah. They met while working at the Omaha Med Center in the cardiac intensive care unit for 10 years. Tim is a certified registered nurse anesthetist, and Lesley is a registered nurse. They both work for Antelope Memorial Hospital and its clinic.
When did your business open? July 3, 2021
Number employed: One — Lesley runs Rural Route One Boutique
Hours of operation: 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; by appointment on Sundays and evenings. Lesley said if she is not working at the clinic, she can come down and open the store at any time.
How do you describe your business to others? Rural Route One Boutique is a women's clothing boutique that carries sizes XS through 3X, as well as locally made home decor and hand-poured candles from Omaha.
Why did you decide to open your business? "I saw a need for more local women's clothing store options," Lesley said. She explained how difficult it can be to take her three children (with a fourth on the way) to Norfolk every time she needs to go shopping for herself.
What makes your business distinctive? "I hope to make it so any woman can come in and find something she likes because I'm trying to fit all ages and sizes of women in the community," she said.