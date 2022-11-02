Rage Room
1700 Market Lane, Bay 200, Norfolk
Owners and/or operators and their background: The owner is Bryce Schmitz, who also owns the skate shop and apparel store, Wisper. Rage Room, a place where folks can break different objects, is also located inside Wisper.
“The skate shop initially started four years ago,” Schmitz said. “When I was 12 or 13 years old, my friends and I lived in a little village of 300 people. We made this little skate group. We called it Wisper. It was our life. That was all we did. We just skated. We wrote ‘Wisper’ on our boards. We made little shirts. We have so many drawings out there. … We engulfed ourselves in it.
“On my 14th birthday, my mom woke me up to the news that two of my friends who were in (Wisper) had passed away in a bad car wreck. I called one of their brothers because when you get that news, you don’t believe it. I told him, bawling our eyes out, ‘Someday, we’re going to turn this group into something.’
“At age 17, I got my first tattoo of Wisper and then (at age) 21, I finally opened the skate shop. (Around that time), we made videos and we started to get some traction on social media. So, a lot of stuff that we did was like breaking TVs and breaking anything we had in mind. We grew a really big following off of skateboarding and breaking stuff. It sounds a little crazy, but it worked.
“Since we got this bigger location, we just had the idea, ‘Why don’t we start a rage room?’ That’s because it fits so well with our social media presence. We have the skateboards. We have the cultural clothes. We have the rage room. So, when people come here, they can experience everything they’ve watched in our videos. We’re just starting out and we hope it goes really well.”
When did your business open? The grand opening for Rage Room and Wisper’s new location happened Oct. 22. Wisper originally opened at its first location on April 5, 2019.
Number employed: Schmitz is the only employee.
Hours of operation: The store is open from noon to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
How do you describe your business to others? Schmitz said, “It started originally as a core skate shop. When you came in there, you got the skateboard and the skateboard needs. Now, in the past year, we’ve been trying to transition into more of a cultural store. We have the top brands. We pretty much have every brand that the kids want to wear. It’s really just a cultural, skateboard store.”
Why did you decide to open your business? Schmitz said, “It just goes back to the group that we have. That was the biggest thing. I was a drug addict and alcoholic for 10 years. Since I was 12, I would do anything I could get my hands on. I was living in a trailer home here in Norfolk and life was just a little bit rough. I’ve always had a hunger to do more. I never felt satisfied. I said, ‘Screw it. We’re going to find a building.’
“So, I just started searching, searching and searching. I finally found a building. I jumped into it when I shouldn’t (have) because it took about nine months to get inventory to open the doors. I was paying rent for nine months before having the doors open. I was fed up with my own (trouble) and wanting to do more and wanting to change my ways with everything.”
What makes your business distinctive? Schmitz said, “It’s just the culture of it. You come in here, it doesn’t matter if you have money. It doesn’t matter if you’re old or young or homeless. It doesn’t matter. You’re going to be treated like family. You can come here and hang out. It doesn’t matter who you are.
“I hope you could talk to anybody in this town and ask them how their experience was, I do believe 99.99% would say it was a great experience. The service and ability to connect with people and not treat them as customers but treat them as actual human beings (makes us unique). We don’t look at people as dollar signs. That’s from the jump. It’s never been about the money. When at times when we should have thought about the money a little bit, it’s always been about changing our community for the better and giving kids a safe place to go.”