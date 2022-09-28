Priority Family Medicine is located at 1300 W. Nebraska Ave. in Norfolk.
Owners/operators and their background: Michelle Hammer, advance practice registered nurse (family nurse practitioner-BC), heads up Priority Family Medicine. She went to high school at Norfolk Public and moved to Plainview in her early 20s.
Hammer obtained her associate degree in nursing from Northeast Community College and then attended Kaplan University for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
“I opened Priority Family Medicine in 2018 in Plainview with the goal of providing affordable patient-centered care and, on Sept. 1, we opened our second location in Norfolk,” Hammer said.
When did your business open? Sept. 1, 2022, for our Norfolk location.
Number employed: One
Hours of operation: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
How do you describe your business to others? Priority Family Medicine is a family practice clinic that offers primary care, department of transportation physicals, aesthetic services and CPR training. It is accepting new patients and walk-ins.
Why did you decide to open your business? “I feel that patients deserve a one-on-one provider at a cost that is affordable,” Hammer said.
What makes your business distinctive? “Our provider greets you at check-in and stays with you until your visit is complete, minimizing the number of times you need to explain your situation and any wait time you may have in between being taken back/nurse/and provider. This causes you to get more time with the provider in an overall shorter visit,” Hammer said.