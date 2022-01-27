Neligh Vapor Shop, 307 Main St. in Neligh
Owners and/or operators and their background: John Corbett is the owner and operator. Before opening the store in Neligh, Corbett spent more than 30 years running restaurants in California, Maine and Nevada. He also spent three years as an accountant and 10 years running vapor stores in California, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Arizona.
When did your business open? Jan. 1
Number employed: Corbett is the sole employee.
Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed on weekends.
How do you describe your business to others? "It's an alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes."
Why did you decide to open your business? Corbett opened his first retail store in California in July 2011 because he had quit smoking traditional cigarettes in 2009, and he saw the need to offer an alternative to other people. His wife decided to become a college professor, and they agreed that wherever she got an in-person teaching job, they would move there. She was hired to teach at Northeast Community College, so they looked all around the Norfolk area for a house they liked, and they found the perfect one in Neligh.
"We fell in love with the town," Corbett said, and he decided to open a vapor store to continue doing what he'd been doing in California. He added, "The support here has been crazy. I've been pleasantly surprised."
What makes your business distinctive? "It's the only one within about a 40-mile radius, for starters, but at my age, I attract older customers than the typical vapor store. I'm fair, friendly and generous, but I'm not cool, which makes me unique in the vape business and relatable for older people."