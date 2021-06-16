Minky Creations
311 Norfolk Ave., Suite 100, Norfolk
Business overview: Minky Creations offers personalized baby blankets, as well as a variety of baby accessories. When it is fully stocked, the shop also will offer items and accessories for women and children’s clothing and accessories. Custom orders are also available, and inventory can be made custom, as well. Hair bows and other items will be available in the store in July.
Owners/operators and their background: Rachel Willard of Norfolk owns Minky Creations. Willard said she started sewing about 10 years ago while also doing daycare.
“People started asking if I could make them one,” Willard said of the personalized creations. “I started taking orders and personalizing things.”
Willard said her creations are made with self-taught skills. She opened an Etsy shop and established a presence for her business on Facebook, allowing more people to find her creations.
Why did you decide to open this business? “I’ve always wanted to open a place to sell my stuff and bring other people in that make things — crafts and stuff like that,” Willard said. “This came up. I definitely had to pursue it and at least try.”
Hours of operation: 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., but days open vary by week and will be posted.
When did the business open? Minky Creations had a soft opening on June 7, but Willard said she plans to have a grand opening in July after the shop’s inventory is fully stocked.
What’s been the most exciting thing about opening so far? Willard said she liked the ability to be creative in the design of her shop and what it offers: “Seeing everything come together and planning everything.”
What makes Minky Creations unique from other shops in Norfolk? The custom creations that are found and that eventually will be added to the store’s inventory are not something customers will find at just any shop, Willard said.
“I will offer stuff that you can’t find in just any store,” she said. “It’s stuff you can find on Etsy versus just the store.”