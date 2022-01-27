Mattie’s Boutique & Decor, located at 201 W. Madison Ave. in Norfolk
Owners/operators and their background: Andrea Svoboda owns Mattie’s Boutique & Decor in Norfolk. She is a mother of two children, ages 15 and 10, and worked as a surgical technologist at Faith Regional Health Services.
A graduate of Bloomfield High School, Svoboda said she worked in retail before being a stay-at-home mom for about 10 years. She then went back to school to be a surgical technologist but later decided she missed working in retail and decided to open her own boutique.
“I’ve always loved fashion, so I said let’s go for it,” she said.
Business overview: Mattie’s Boutique & Decor offers “a little bit of everything,” Svoboda said. The clothing carried in the shop includes various sizes, including junior and plus sizes. Customers also can find a variety of home decor, coffee syrups and MilkHouse candles.
“It’s a wide variety of everything,” she said.
When did you open? Early January
How many employed? One
What makes your business unique? “Everyone usually just has clothes, but I’ve got more of the home decor. The store in Wayne — The Emporium — carried some of the higher-end — like Sullivans’ — greenery. Now that they’re closed, I have that here. It’s kind of like a mixture of a boutique and the hospital gift shop.”
Hour of operation: 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays; noon until 5 p.m. Saturdays; closed Wednesdays and Sundays.
What is the most exciting thing about coming to work in the morning? “Everything,” she said. “I love being down here.”
Svoboda said she especially loves buying new products, looking through the wholesale sites and trying to find new and exciting things, as well as getting all of the product in the mail and going through it.
“My son loves to go through it with me,” she said. “It’s just fun.”
What’s been the most pleasant surprise since you’ve opened? “All of the people I’ve met,” she said. “A lot of people have come in and said they loved my store, that it’s pretty and my prices are good and just the variety of things.”
What are the keys to success for your business? “Products — getting and trying to move product out so I can get new products in,” she said. “And just having a wide variety so there’s something for everybody.”
What do you want potential customers to know most as you start your first year in business? Svoboda said she wants customers to know her shop has something for everybody.
“It’s not a typical boutique. I’m trying to not get the same thing as what everybody else has. I want it to be different. I’ve got different brands of jeans. The coffee syrups — I’m the only one plus the hospital that has those; the candles; the plant-based chocolates — those are really good. I’m just trying to be different.”