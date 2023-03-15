Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines, especially if there is a glaze of ice. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&