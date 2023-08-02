Healthy Village Daycare is located at 1130 N. Riverside Boulevard, Suite 100, Norfolk. HEre's a Q&A with owner Holly Ruge.
Owners and/or operators and their backgrounds: Holly Ruge is the director. She has two years of experience in child care. Makayla Ruge is the chief financial officer and secretary.
When did your business open? August
Number employed: Five
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
How do you describe your business to others? Healthy Village is a daycare center that offers full-time care to children in the community, ages 6 weeks through 4 years old. It is our mission to increase the happiness, the knowledge, the proper nutrition and the overall well-being of the little ones who walk through our door.
Why did you decide to open your business? “Over the years, I have seen the need for quality care rise in our community,” Makayla Ruge said. “I, along with my family, hold a special place in our hearts to serve the families around us. I took this idea to my sister-in-law, Holly, who is a mother of four children. She, herself, struggled in her search to find excellent daycare. Holly loved the idea of creating a safe place to help grow the minds of the little ones in our community. This is how Healthy Village was established.
“Holly was able to recruit our little sister, Jenna, to operate the daycare with her, along with other amazing staff members. It has taken the efforts of some of our wonderful friends and family to help bring Healthy Village to Norfolk. From painting, to fence work, and anything else we have needed, our family has been a great help. It takes a village to help raise little ones, and we are excited to offer that in a healthy, safe environment.”
What makes your business distinctive? Healthy Village is unique in the fact that we strive to nourish the children in our care with mostly organic and mostly dye-free healthy meals, while still being kid friendly.