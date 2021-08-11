Fashion 360 is located at 401 W. Omaha Ave. (The Barn).
Owners/operators and their background: Fashion 360 is owned and operated by Amanda Wegener, a lifelong Norfolkan who said she loves clothes and loves to shop.
Business overview: Fashion 360 sells women’s clothing, plus-size clothing, shoes, home decor, cosmetics, pharmacy make up and skin care products. Wegener said she also hopes to sell men’s and children’s products in the future. Wegener said she selects her products from more than 2,000 vendors and pays close attention to what brands and trends are up-and-coming.
Hours of operation: 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.
When did your business open? Aug. 9.
Why did you decide to open Fashion 360? Wegener said she and her husband, Kurt, stopped at a boutique while on vacation once, and she mentioned how it would be cool to open one of their own someday, and her husband suggested they try it. The boutique started in 2019, and Wegener ran it out of her home and did vendor shows. She opted to open the store after that.
How did you settle on the location? Wegener said The Barn on Omaha Avenue was selected after they learned through family connections that space was available. She added that they were excited about the high traffic volume on the street outside.
“We were looking for something that had character from the outside that people would be drawn to,” she said. “You say, ‘At the barn,’ and everybody knows where you are.”
What makes Fashion 360 unique? “We are trying to keep our prices super low,” Wegener said. “Going into boutiques can be overwhelming. Especially with COVID, you can’t afford a lot; our big thing is price and trying to keep it low with lots of variety.”
What’s been the most exciting part about preparing your brick-and-mortar store for its opening day? “How much support I’ve had is amazing,” Wegener said. “Friends and family — my dad has built most of my clothing racks and put stuff up on the walls. ... I’ve definitely had a lot of support.”