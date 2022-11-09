Encrypt Escape Rooms
123 N. Fourth St. in Norfolk
Owners and/or operators and their background: Austin Truex and Kiley Anderson both grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 2019. Truex graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in August 2022, and Anderson will graduate from UNK in May 2023.
When did your business open? Oct. 1
Number employed: Two
Hours of operation: Thursday-Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 1-7 p.m.; or by appointment. Appointments are required, including during regular business hours.
How do you describe your business to others? Encrypt Escape Rooms offers fun escape room experiences for families, friends and teams. Escape rooms are an immersive team-based entertainment option that requires players to work through a series of puzzles, clues and locks to "escape" the room. Escape rooms are perfect for birthdays, holiday parties, team building exercises or just fun with friends or family.
Why did you decide to open your business? In 2021, we ran an escape room at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk, and it went over well. Following the positive reception, some guidance from mentors and support from community members and family, we decided to pursue escape rooms as a permanent business venture in the Norfolk area. It has been a lot of fun for us to build out the rooms and the business, and we want to contribute to the efforts and economy in Norfolk's excellent downtown district.
What makes your business distinctive? Escape rooms provide a unique entertainment experience, and we are excited to be able to offer a new option for recreation in Norfolk. Escape rooms are incredibly versatile and can be utilized for a variety of groups and needs. Our escape rooms offer a fun challenge for everyone.