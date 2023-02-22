New in Town: Eighty Eight

The following is a Q&A with Brad Hegemann, owner of Eighty Eight Bar & Grill, located at 217 Center St., Howells.
Owners/operators and their background: Brad Hegemann of Howells is the owner. Hegemann graduated from Howells in 2007, worked in various food and drink service places while in college, taught for a few years before returning to the family farm south of Howells and helped in various occupations around Howells. “I always wanted to own my own bar,” he said.
Business overview: Hegemann described his business as a bar and grill with a big-city décor and a small-town sports bar community atmosphere. The bar serves all kinds of beers, specialty drinks and basic bar food, including burgers, fries and appetizers, in good portions.
Hegemann said the plan is to offer live local Howells talent once a month. The stage is the front window stand. Featured has been guitar singer Hunter Nathan, the Pokorny Brothers band and the Pioneer Band. Moving the tables allows dancing on the 1962 Baumert floor.
How many are employed: Four employees.
Hours of operation: Tuesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
When did the business open? Nov. 21, 2022
How did the business get its name? Hegemann was born in 1988, hence the name.
How did the business’ location come about? Hegemann purchased the three-story brick downtown Howells building in March 2022. It was the Old Baumert Furniture building built in 1900. The building was built by John Novak. Upon research further research, Hegemann found that Novak was a great-great-great-great-grandfather on his mother’s side.
It was a hardware store, a general store, an implement store, a one-time morgue, then Baumerts and Bogner, a hardware and furniture store, and eventually Baumerts Furniture and Floor covering store. When the Baumerts were retiring, the building became available.
“I wanted to save it and give it new life. As we took the plaster off to expose the bricks, we could see how the building was developed,” Hegemann said.
Preparing the business was a family and community effort, he said. “All my family helped. A very large group effort of family, friends and community helped turn the retail furniture and floor covering store into the place that can accommodate 191 people.”
Hegemann praised the Howells community for their help: “Through and through, Howells people support each other.”