COR Therapeutic Services
1800 W. Pasewalk Ave. Suite A, Norfolk
Overview: COR Therapeutic Services is an outpatient mental health and substance abuse counseling agency. It provides an array of services, including individual, marital and family therapy, substance abuse counseling and evaluations, intensive in-home services, such as multisystemic therapy and intensive family preservation. It has therapists who specialize in Parent Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT), Child Parent Psychotherapy (CPP) and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). It also provides educational classes, which are open to the community.
Who are the service providers and what are their specialties? COR Therapeutic Services has an array of services provided by licensed mental health counselors, licensed drug and alcohol counselors, family services specialists and psychoeducational facilitators. Individual providers and their specialties may be viewed at www.cortherapeutic.com.
What brought these providers together to open the practice?
A shared vision to increase access to mental health and substance use services and decrease the stigma of getting help brought these providers together. The providers at COR Therapeutic Services said they believe the goal of providing the best care possible to individuals and families can be done by taking care of its providers, stakeholders and community members.
When did you open? Jan. 1, 2021. COR Therapeutic also has locations at 3805 25th St. in Columbus; 104 N. Broadway Ave. in Hartington and 614 N. Fourth St., No. 104, in O’Neill.
What are the hours of operation? Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Providers offer appointments during regular business hours, as well as in the evenings and weekends, in their efforts to have flexible scheduling to accommodate the needs of those they serve.
What are the goals for the practice? One of its founding values is to work collaboratively with other professionals and agencies in communities to ensure everyone who is seeking services has access to them. Interagency cooperation is imperative to the overall well-being of staff, clients and communities. COR Therapeutic Services strives to create a positive work environment that encourages employees to take care of themselves and their families, so they can be fully present for the clients they serve.
What has been the most positive aspect of opening the practice? The support of area professionals and stakeholders, as well as the positive relationships that have been and continue to be established. Providers at COR Therapeutic Services are truly humbled by everyone who has helped the practice grow in the very short time it has been in business.