Cheryl Hall Skin Care is located at 506 W. Madison Ave., Norfolk. Here is a Q&A with owner Cheryl Hall.
Owner/operator and her background: Plainview native Cheryl Hall is an esthetician. She has spent the past 21 years in the Miami area in Florida offering skin care treatments for an established list of clientele. She returned in February to open her own shop in downtown Norfolk.
Business overview: Cheryl Hall Skin Care offers facials that are “repair and non-injury based.”
“I work with the skin’s biological responses to repair, lift and tighten the skin,” Hall said. “It’s very unique.”
Hall said a lot of skin care offered by other clinics is based on controlled-injury responses to stimulate elastin and collagen. Her techniques work with the skin’s biological response to lift and tighten the skin.
They include microcurrent facials, which have been around for decades but fell out of fashion with the introduction of facelifts, fillers and Botox, she said.
“It’s having a rebirth again,” Hall said of microcurrent. “It’s a very known procedure. It’s one of those things that are the cornerstone of the facials that I do.”
Another type of facial offered by Hall is called Qi Beauty (pronounced Chi), which is an energy-type of facial she said is relatively new to the U.S. market.
“It was developed by a woman in Australia. She’s been doing it in Australia since 2006 but just brought it to the U.S. market in 2020. I was the first esthetician in the U.S. trained on how to do Qi Beauty. ... Now there are several people in the U.S. that do it,” Hall said.
Qi Beauty uses 18-karat gold dermal stimulators to “communicate to our cells and cause energy and healing within the cells to repair and reorganize them.”
“It smoothes out the eyelids. The eyelids become tightened. The jawline becomes more defined. If you have a lot of texture in your skin, that can smooth out as well,” she said. “It happens with no down time, and it happens right away with just one or two treatments. You see the results right away,” Hall said.
Hours of operation: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday by appointment. Hall’s contact information for appointments may be found on her Instagram page @cherylskincaremiami_norfolk
Hall said those who arrive for appointments should feel free to use the waiting area at The Hairitage Salon next door.
“They’ve been so supportive,” she said of The Hairitage Salon. “It’s sort of a unique situation where I’m not an employee. She (Diane Frederick) owns the building, and I rent the space from her. ... They had an open house last week. They let me participate in it.”
When did the business open? April 15
Why did you decide to open your business in Norfolk? “I wanted to come back to Nebraska, come back to the Norfolk area and offer my services to my friends and family and people in the community and people that I care about,” Hall said. “There’s so many great things happening in Norfolk. My whole family lives here, and I felt like I wanted to come here and open a business and provide my unique kind of skin care.”
What makes your business unique? In addition to providing microcurrent and Qi Beauty as skin care options, Hall also has two treatment beds to provide services for two clients in tandem.
“This is ... if you wanted to bring your plus-one,” Hall said. “Your mom or your sister or your best friend or neighbor — whoever. It’s for two people who want to come and have a service at the same time.”