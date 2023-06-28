The following is a Q&A with Bubba’s Garage owner Braden Taylor. He officially opened his business, located at 85286 Highway 13, Pierce, on Monday.
Owners and/or operators and their background: Braden Taylor is the sole owner of Bubba’s Garage. He has done everything from electrical work, construction, building computers, to his last job as an ag technician for AKRS equipment working on mowers, side by sides, chainsaws, combines, planters, skid steers and more.
When did your business open? Taylor did a soft opening on June 19, but Bubba’s Garage’s first official day open was Monday.
Number employed: One.
Hours of operation: 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays by appointment.
How do you describe your business to others? “We offer a number of services with lots of small engines. We offer service and repair to mowers, chainsaws, weed eaters, power washers, generators, leaf blowers, etc. If it has a small engine and isn’t running to your liking, we will get you fixed up right,” Taylor said.
Why did you decide to open your business? “I have always wanted to own my own business but didn’t know where to start. After jumping from job to job for the last five years, I told myself it was time to buckle down and figure out what I wanted to do. With being 26, I finally took the leap of faith forward and figured out how to form my own LLC and start my business (Bubba’s Garage LLC).”
What makes your business distinctive? “I would say what makes Bubba’s distinctive would be that I am the only owner and employee, so there is less to keep track of with other businesses like mine that have lots of employees. If something goes wrong or something didn’t get done to your liking, you only have one person to go to get your questions answered,” he said.