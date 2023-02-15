Below Zero Cryotherapy is located at 94 Market Place, Norfolk. The following is a Q&A with owner Dylan Field.
Number employed: One
Hours of operation: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
How do you describe your business to others? Below Zero Cryotherapy is a wellness center focused around alternative pain relief. It offers cryotherapy and infrared saunas. Cryotherapy is a three-minute session in at minus-220 degrees Fahrenheit. This process removes pain and inflammation from your body and jump-starts the natural healing processes in your body by boosting your metabolism and immune system. Infrared sauna is a natural way to detoxify and boost collagen production in your skin.
Why did you decide to open your business? To bring a healthy alternative for pain management in Northeast Nebraska
When did the business open? 2022
What makes your business distinctive? We are the only practice in Northeast Nebraska that offers cryotherapy, said owner Dylan Field.
If your business expanded, what all was involved? Adding different cryotherapy services like cryofacials and localized cryotherapy.
What do you plan to emphasize with your business in the coming year? Cryotherapy is a non-invasive and all-natural way to treat pain and inflammation.
What’s been the most pleasant surprise for you since opening your business? The impact that cryotherapy and infrared sauna together has on your skin. Both together speed up the healing process for wounds and scars. Also tightens the skin and gives some anti-aging benefits I have never seen before.
For your particular business, what are the keys to success? Field said the keys to success are its testimonials. “We have plenty of stories from our clients that have changed their lives in a positive way. We can tell you the benefits of cryotherapy all day long. There are so many to cover, but we want our clients to speak for us.”