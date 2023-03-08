The following is a Q&A with Beau and Bella Salon owner Andrea Beaudette. The salon is located at 420 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk (parking available in front and back).
Owner/operator and background: Andrea Beaudette is the owner of Beau & Bella Salon. She originally is from the Hoskins and Winside area, but she and her husband, Shawn, have lived in Norfolk throughout most of their marriage. She has been a hairstylist for 19 years. Beaudette said growing up, she always had an interest in doing hair and being in the beauty industry. “I always dreamed of having my own salon. The opportunity presented itself, and I jumped on it,” she said.
Business overview: Beau & Bella Salon offers mostly hair and nail services — manicures and pedicures.
Number employed: There are seven who work at Beau & Bella Salon: six stylists — Bobbi Dixon, Adyson Bloomquist, Jessica Rabbass, Summer King, Steph Polt and Andrea Beaudette, and one massage therapist, Candice Backer.
When did the business open? Beaudette took over Jan. 1, 2023. The remodel took place, and the business opened on Feb. 6.
Hours of operation: The salon is open Monday through Saturday. “We don’t necessarily have set hours, but it’s appointment-based,” Beaudette said.
What makes the business unique? Beaudette said when she took over ownership, she had a goal to create a place for everybody to come and feel pampered. “Everybody deserves to be pampered and to have a nice place to do that in, not just the super-high-end salons. ... We hope anybody feels welcome and comfortable here.”
What do you want people to know about Beau and Bella Salon? “I have a great team that works here, and I feel like we’re very inclusive and (we) welcome everybody to the salon. I think that’s important — young, old we want everyone to feel welcome and pampered when they’re here.”
What are your goals? “I’d like to expand and have a little more full range of beauty — the Botox, the permanent makeup. We don’t have that right now, but I’d like to offer those things,” Beaudette said.
She added, “I’d like to be active in the community and downtown. I like the community of Norfolk. We like being downtown. ... We all love being in the heart of Norfolk and seeing all of the people and traffic walk by.”
What’s been the biggest surprise so far? “I’ve been a business owner, so I don’t know that there is a lot that would surprise me,” Beaudette said of her photography business. “Being a little more involved in it and being in downtown, your neighbors are so happy and supportive. I guess that was more than I expected. Everyone down here wants to you do well for the better of the area.”