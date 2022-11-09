Arcoiris, 1304 Riverside Blvd. in Norfolk
Owner and/or operator and background: Elizabeth Sanchez, 26, is the owner. She was born and raised in Lincoln. Sanchez opened Arcoiris in Lincoln before opening a second location in Norfolk.
When did your business open? The business opened on Aug. 2.
Number employed: Arcoiris employs two people.
Hours of operation: The hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
How do you describe your business to others (business overview)? Sanchez said: “I would describe it as a Mexican snack shop. We try to have many different types of snacks that you would get if you were to go visit Mexico. Even our homemade ice cream is made how it would be made in Mexico.”
Why did you decide to open your business? Sanchez said she decided to open Arcoiris in Norfolk a way to to expand her business.
Sanchez said: “We want to reach people from smaller towns to be open to trying our different snacks that many of us grow up on, and we also wanted to give our Hispanic community in small parts of Nebraska a little taste of the snacks they had back home.”
What makes your business distinctive? Sanchez said: “We are new to Norfolk, and we see there are many Mexican restaurants but not snacks and treats.”