Norfolk’s newest lodging accommodations are available for guests.
Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites by Marriott received its first guests on Tuesday, making Norfolk one of the relatively few Midwest communities its size to have a dual-brand hotel, according to owners Jeff and Ryne Hoffart.
The father and son said plans for the new hotel and extended-stay suites had been in the works since 2019, and they are excited to see the years of planning finally come to fruition.
“It’s been amazing,” Jeff Hoffart said. “We’ve had our struggles, just like every project along the way, but we’ve also had some amazing people working on this thing.”
Located on the southeast corner of the 13th Street and Omaha Avenue intersection, the new facility features 49 Fairfield rooms that vary between king, double queen and executive suites and 41 TownePlace Suites, extended stay units that include fully equipped kitchens and separate sleeping quarters.
“Fairfield is going to be for more of your day-to-day traveler, and the extended stay are for longer visits, but there’s no minimum stay for our TownePlace rooms,” Ryne Hoffart said. “You don’t have to stay with us for a week, but it’s more beneficial to be in these rooms for a longer period of time.”
“The Fairfield rooms are an upscale standard hotel room, if you will,” Jeff Hoffart added. “They’re really, really nice — an upper-level Marriott product.”
The Hoffarts have an extensive background in the hospitality industry, but this was the first time they had embarked on construction of a new hotel. They said when they began researching brands that would fit well with their vision, Marriott presented the then-relatively new dual-brand concept.
Ryne Hoffart said market research during the planning stages showed that there was a need for both “upper-end hotel rooms” and extended-stay rooms in the Norfolk area.
“There’s some on the coasts, but not a lot in the center part of the U.S.,” Jeff Hoffart said of the dual-brand concept. “They suggested maybe this would be a good fit, and we agreed.”
Plans for the hotel’s construction were announced in the late summer of 2019, but the plans were put on hold when the pandemic hit. Dirt work on the facility finally commenced in June 2021, but supply chain issues also slowed progress.
“Everybody’s favorite word is supply chain,” Jeff Hoffart said with a smile. “We’ve had it no different than everybody else.”
But with the challenges of construction in the past, the Hoffarts are pleased with the end result and, Jeff Hoffart especially said he is excited to have a new state-of-the-art place for guests in a spot that many area residents have long associated with the old Villa Inn.
“The Villa Inn sat here on this property for a lot of years,” Jeff said. “I can remember going to all of the different events in their convention center — and (I remember) their pool. It’s really cool to be able to put something back for the city in this location.”
A new hotel carries a small reflection of the location’s past: The executive board room located on the ground floor is called the Nebraska Room, a nod toward the old Villa Inn’s bar and dance area, Jeff Hoffart said.
Guests are able to access the hotel property from the east and westbound lanes of Omaha Avenue and from the northbound lane of Highway 81.
The new four-story Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites also includes a dine-in breakfast area and an outdoor patio that features a fireplace and grill for guests. A well-equipped exercise room — featuring an assortment of cardio machines and free weights — is located across the hall from the indoor pool. And the lobby features a large map of Norfolk that points out the distance and direction to local attractions.
The facility also offers a “Something Borrowed” program, through which guests may borrow a variety of home comforts — including board games and playing cards or small appliances such as a rice cooker or slow cooker — from the front desk. Adjoining rooms also are available for guests who want to stay connected with members of their party.
“I see a lot of families taking advantage of this,” Ryne Hoffart said.
The Hoffarts said stays were already booked for the first day and night of business, and groups already have reserved blocks for upcoming events in the summer.
Jeff Hoffart said it’s satisfying to see the end result of the months and years of challenges and hard work it took to get the Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites built, and he and Ryne Hoffart agree they would do it again if the opportunity arises.
“Would we do it the same way? No. We’ve learned a bunch of things. But would we do it again? Absolutely,” Jeff Hoffart said.