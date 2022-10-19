Don’t ask Micah Milligan how Fenders got its name.
That remains a mystery to the manager of one of downtown Norfolk’s newest businesses. But that might be the only aspect of the business about which she is unsure.
“That’s one of our most frequently asked questions,” Milligan said. “I don’t have the answer to that.”
Fenders — a coffee shop that also serves select breakfast and lunch options, as well as adult beverages — opened at 426 W. Norfolk Ave. in early August. Since its beginning, Milligan said she’s had some pleasant surprises.
“My staff — everyone that I’ve hired — has been just doing so great. I really trust them, and they’re just doing a really good job,” she said. “The other thing for me is seeing it like this — when it’s full, seeing the tables all full and people enjoying themselves here, and the people complimenting the atmosphere and saying it’s the best coffee in town.”
Milligan knows a thing or two about coffee. She began working in coffee shops at age 18 and worked in a few different shops while pursuing a degree in Lincoln. In August 2020, she started working at The 411 and talked to owner Danny Orwa about offering a more extensive coffee selection.
“At that point, they just had brewed and packaged coffee,” she said.
Orwa bought a small espresso machine for The 411. Milligan said she wrote up a full coffee menu and trained others how to make the drinks.
“The initial machine was just a home espresso machine. It was so slow, so on a Sunday morning, when it was really busy, it was hard to maneuver,” she said. “We ended up getting a big industrial espresso machine to accommodate (the demand).”
But Milligan said Orwa was interested in doing something more and began working on plans to open a coffee shop. The building in which it ultimately opened is the former home of The Brand, whose owner was a regular at The 411.
“When he ended up needing to close his shop and move away, it was just kind of a seamless transfer. ... This kind of fell into place,” Milligan said.
Renovations were required to the building. Upgraded and expanded restroom facilities were completed to satisfy occupancy rules, and the front facade of the building was adjusted to create a serving window for those who patronize the business from the sidewalk. A bar also was added.
The business is open from 7:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sundays.
“We’re closed on Mondays, and Friday and Saturday night sometimes we end up staying later,” Milligan said. “I feel like people enjoy going out for dinner and then come here afterward.”
The venue can accommodate about 26 people inside, including several lounge-like seating options that provide an optimal space for more subdued interaction, Milligan said.
“We’re not going for a rowdy bar crowd, but I think it’s just a really chill spot,” Milligan said. “We dim the lights, turn up the music a little bit and have people lounging around with cocktails.”
The food options that are available at Fenders include gluten-free vegan pastries and scones. Gluten-free bread is supplied by a business called Bella Bread Co. out of Omaha, Milligan said.
“We do some breakfasty items like avocado toast and peanut butter-banana toast and sandwiches, wraps and salads for lunch,” Milligan said.
Milligan said she’s excited to see what the future will bring for Fenders, and she’s looking forward to including more of the community in the business’s space.
“I would like to have some small, low-key events here like a singer-songwriter type situation or maybe a poetry night would be really cool,” she said. “ I think we have a vibe for that. For me, that’s what I like — just bringing more people in the doors and making it appear more accessible to people.”