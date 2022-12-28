WAYNE — State Nebraska Bank & Trust has promoted Ron Gentrup to president and chief lending officer.
Gentrup joined the bank in 1986 as a loan officer. In his new role, Gentrup oversees the bank’s portfolio of loans covering agriculture, business and personal, and he manages the training of all loan officers. He also handles a large portfolio of farm clients while actively volunteering in the community.
Gentrup grew up on a farm outside of West Point and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In the community, he volunteers with St. Mary’s Church, the Knights of Columbus, Wayne Chamber of Commerce-ag task force and Wayne Kiwanis.