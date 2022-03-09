JK Med Spa is settling into a place of its own.
In November, the 13-year-old business moved from its longtime spot inside Royal Image Salon to its new location at 1400 N. Ninth Street, Suite B, allowing the owners to comfortably expand what they now offer to customers.
“We expanded all of our services about a year ago in March,” said Dr. Angie Pruden, who co-owns the business with estheticians Julie Clausen and Ericka Amen. “With more things that we could offer our clients, we were really busting out of our space over (at Royal Image) with two small rooms. Now we have so much more room. We can offer more services.”
JK Med Spa provides a range of services from body and skin treatments, such as the Cutera vein treatment and the newly added truSculpt flex muscle sculpting, to luxury and beauty treatments like lash extensions, facials, hair restoration and Botox.
“We have something for everyone regardless of their beauty budget,” Pruden said.
The business began in 2009. Clausen said she was interested in owning a med spa and “grew with the business,” earning her esthetics degree in 2013.
“I did it backwards,” she said with a smile. “I started as an owner and still learned everything we were doing but couldn’t actually be hands-on until I got my esthetics degree.”
The business rented space at Royal Image, but the desire to move the business into its own space became necessary as it grew.
Pruden, a Norfolk native who graduated from Wayne State College before going to medical school at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in Omaha, joined in the fall of 2020.
She previously served as a family practice physician in Broken Bow for more than a decade. Pruden said it was a career she loved, but it had strained her schedule as her family grew older.
“I knew I wanted to take care of babies and adults and deliver babies and ... (family practice) was the best way to do that. I landed in Broken Bow for about 11 years, doing full-spectrum family medicine,” she said. “But my kiddos were getting a little bit older and my parents were still here, so I decided to come back.”
Pruden said she loved doing procedures as part of her practice, so when the opportunity to become part of JK Med Spa popped up, she went all in.
Amen joined JK Med Spa last November as an esthetician and is a business partner in the venture. The business also has a receptionist and a medical assistant who can assist in front or in a clinical setting.
In the past year, the business upgraded its laser hair removal systems and also started offering its truSculpt body sculpting services. It recently added a new tattoo laser removal system machine to its arsenal of beauty equipment.
“I anticipate we’ll just continue to add service to be able to take care of everybody’s beauty needs,” she said.
Pruden said with the added space now available, there is enough room to maneuver, as well as bring in new services. The business is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday by appointment.
“Our goals are just to take care of our community and surrounding communities the best way we can,” Pruden said. “We’re so happy we can offer these services so people aren’t having to drive to do what we do here.”