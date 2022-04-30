March building permits

Residential

3006 Dover Drive, Whitecliff Development, bedroom finish

2307 Clark St., NoSwett Fencing, Patrick Burkink, install fence

2408 W. Norfolk Ave., Story Construction, Wilke Enterprises, install egress window

215 N. 61st St., Leisure Construction, Joe Beckenhauer, swimming pool

912 S. Chestnut St., American Fence Co., install fence

123 E. Phillip Ave., Norfolk Construction Co., Ray Haase, demolition

307 E. Michigan Ave., Richard Allen, shed

912 S. Chestnut St., American Fence Co., Andrew McClemens, install fence

1408 Crown Road, Wes Wolverton Custom Homes, Anthony Burke, install egress window

2305 Highland Drive, Haselhorst Construction, Jeff Borer, remodel kitchen

313 Forest Drive, Ethan Larson, replace deck

2001 Logan St., Guillermo Santillan, install fence

506 Elm Ave., Wes Wolverton Custom Homes, Elli Jasper, new attached garage

2004 Carmel Drive, Trent Petersen, replace deck

2307 Highland Drive, Brad Ranslem, shed

501 David Circle, Jose Nuno, new building

1503 Hillview Drive, Eagle Home Inspections & Repair, Tim Bruzek, remodel bathroom

314 Trailridge Road, Adam Bolling Construction, Aaron Saegebarth, new garage

2700 W. Eisenhower Ave., David and Sharon Peterson, new garage

1010 Darrus Drive, Rustic Craftsman, Andrew Linnaus, new pool house

1320 W. Park Ave., Yusmeyky Acevedo, addition to home

2917 Pinnacle Drive, Michael Holcomb, new single-family dwelling

801 E. Benjamin Ave., Northeast Community College, new single-family dwelling for student-built home at Northeast

1901 Bristol Way, Whitecliff Development, Whitecliff Development, new single-family dwelling with attached garage

2914 Cambridge Way, Whitecliff Development, new single-family dwelling with attached garage

1609 E. Norfolk Ave., Neemeyer Restorations, Roger Dvorak, addition

2503 S. 13th St., Petersen Ag Systems, Greg and Kristy Parr, new storage building

Commercial

2412 E. Benjamin Ave., Ace Sign Displays Colby 2021, new sign (Dollar General)

426 W. Norfolk Ave., T&E Construction, Hit 'Em Up, remodel business

1102 Riverside Blvd., Love Signs, RE Properties, new sign (Midtown Event Center)

3901 W. Norfolk Ave., Suite R, Love Signs, Norfolk Medical Real Estate, new sign (Fountain Point)

2200 S. 13th St., Love Signs, BBRE Partnership, new sign (Bauer Built)

104 N. Third St., 201 N Lincoln Enterprises, remodel for cigar shop

605 Iron Horse Drive, Suite 2, J.H. Hespe Co., Norfolk Audiology, renovation of office space

1700 Market Lane, Nagle Signs, LBD Properties, new sign (Pizza Ranch)

1302 Cyhawk Loop, Love Signs, Norfolk Extended Lodging, new sign (Fairfield/Towneplace)

301 N 27th St., Hausmann Construction, Faith Regional Health Services, remodel

1301 E. Grove Ave., Love Signs, Victory Development, new sign (Victory Village)

800 W. Benjamin Ave., Love Signs, Elkhorn Valley Bank, new sign (Ufarm)

2118 Market Lane, Love Signs, BCG Enterprises, new sign (Sherwin Williams)

