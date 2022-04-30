March building permits
Residential
3006 Dover Drive, Whitecliff Development, bedroom finish
2307 Clark St., NoSwett Fencing, Patrick Burkink, install fence
2408 W. Norfolk Ave., Story Construction, Wilke Enterprises, install egress window
215 N. 61st St., Leisure Construction, Joe Beckenhauer, swimming pool
912 S. Chestnut St., American Fence Co., install fence
123 E. Phillip Ave., Norfolk Construction Co., Ray Haase, demolition
307 E. Michigan Ave., Richard Allen, shed
912 S. Chestnut St., American Fence Co., Andrew McClemens, install fence
1408 Crown Road, Wes Wolverton Custom Homes, Anthony Burke, install egress window
2305 Highland Drive, Haselhorst Construction, Jeff Borer, remodel kitchen
313 Forest Drive, Ethan Larson, replace deck
2001 Logan St., Guillermo Santillan, install fence
506 Elm Ave., Wes Wolverton Custom Homes, Elli Jasper, new attached garage
2004 Carmel Drive, Trent Petersen, replace deck
2307 Highland Drive, Brad Ranslem, shed
501 David Circle, Jose Nuno, new building
1503 Hillview Drive, Eagle Home Inspections & Repair, Tim Bruzek, remodel bathroom
314 Trailridge Road, Adam Bolling Construction, Aaron Saegebarth, new garage
2700 W. Eisenhower Ave., David and Sharon Peterson, new garage
1010 Darrus Drive, Rustic Craftsman, Andrew Linnaus, new pool house
1320 W. Park Ave., Yusmeyky Acevedo, addition to home
2917 Pinnacle Drive, Michael Holcomb, new single-family dwelling
801 E. Benjamin Ave., Northeast Community College, new single-family dwelling for student-built home at Northeast
1901 Bristol Way, Whitecliff Development, Whitecliff Development, new single-family dwelling with attached garage
2914 Cambridge Way, Whitecliff Development, new single-family dwelling with attached garage
1609 E. Norfolk Ave., Neemeyer Restorations, Roger Dvorak, addition
2503 S. 13th St., Petersen Ag Systems, Greg and Kristy Parr, new storage building
Commercial
2412 E. Benjamin Ave., Ace Sign Displays Colby 2021, new sign (Dollar General)
426 W. Norfolk Ave., T&E Construction, Hit 'Em Up, remodel business
1102 Riverside Blvd., Love Signs, RE Properties, new sign (Midtown Event Center)
3901 W. Norfolk Ave., Suite R, Love Signs, Norfolk Medical Real Estate, new sign (Fountain Point)
2200 S. 13th St., Love Signs, BBRE Partnership, new sign (Bauer Built)
104 N. Third St., 201 N Lincoln Enterprises, remodel for cigar shop
605 Iron Horse Drive, Suite 2, J.H. Hespe Co., Norfolk Audiology, renovation of office space
1700 Market Lane, Nagle Signs, LBD Properties, new sign (Pizza Ranch)
1302 Cyhawk Loop, Love Signs, Norfolk Extended Lodging, new sign (Fairfield/Towneplace)
301 N 27th St., Hausmann Construction, Faith Regional Health Services, remodel
1301 E. Grove Ave., Love Signs, Victory Development, new sign (Victory Village)
800 W. Benjamin Ave., Love Signs, Elkhorn Valley Bank, new sign (Ufarm)
2118 Market Lane, Love Signs, BCG Enterprises, new sign (Sherwin Williams)