Beef bourguignon is deceptively complex for a seemingly simple meal.
The classic French dish has no shortage of instructions and requires hours of watchful simmering. The seared beef and tender vegetables simmer in a savory red wine stock for hours. It’s a dish that requires attention and care, a dish that exudes comfort, a dish that chef Curtis Luettel has made for anyone he’s ever loved.
It's one of the first dishes that Luettel ever made, carefully crafted and prepared. It’s one of Julia Child’s most famous dishes: “It’s just everything I want in a dish. It’s easy to make a lot of. It’s comforting.”
Luettel’s fondness for comfort food has always been at the heart of his cooking. He's now brought his talents to Norfolk, working as the general manager at the new NoFo Pizza & Cafe, which recently opened in downtown Norfolk.
“I like to make the food your mom makes if your mom could cook like a chef. I like nostalgic things,” he said, his wiry frame settling back in the chair. “It’s different every time; measuring spoons went out the window a long time ago.”
Comfort food is something that connects Luettel with those around him — unites those who come into his restaurants with a fork and a twist on a homey classic. A BLT is no longer just a sandwich but a savory delight with tomato jam patrons champion to bring back as a permanent menu option. His mom’s recipe for corn chowder elicits the warm, comforting feeling of home on cold and rainy days. It connected him with Caleb Nihira, owner of NoFo Pizza & Café.
The two have known each other for five years. Nihira provided the breads and baked goods for Luettel at his former restaurant.
“I was always impressed,” Nihira said. “Albion is an hour away from Norfolk, and Curtis was always willing to drive an hour just for buns for his burgers. That demonstrates his commitment to quality and also to supporting local producers.”
When Nihira decided to open his new restaurant in Norfolk, Luettel offered to lead the kitchen.
“We’re going to have fun and try weird things and learn what fire pizza ovens can do. I’m really looking forward to learning some lessons and getting some really good burns,” Luettel said.
The initial weeks were met with a mixture of apprehension and giddiness from Luettel — it’s the moment before cold butter meets a searing hot pan. The opening of this restaurant was different for him — this time he was content to be a chef, nothing more. There are no financial responsibilities for him to worry over; he’s there to give those in the kitchen with him the tools they need for success. There’s a mixture of relief and nostalgia that comes with this new role.
“Going back to an employee where I know my hours, I know my expectations and, at the end of the day, I can clock out, wash my hands and go home and not worry,” Luettel said. “Whereas when you own it and everything is your responsibility, I go home and worry every day, which is one of the reasons I quit, but it’s also one of the reasons I loved it. It’s kind of addicting.”
He’s also aware that working with a friend creates a different dynamic than what either one of them is used to. “We’ve come to an agreement and a handshake that it shouldn’t ever change our opinions on each other,” Luettel said.
Luettel’s experience, training and the good relationship they’ve developed over the years has left little doubt in Nihira’s mind that he and Luettel will adapt to this new dynamic and experiment with freedoms within the kitchen.
“I trust his instincts and, you know, I wouldn’t have him in the position if I didn’t trust his decisions and his instincts when I’m not around.” Nihira said.
NoFo Pizza & Cafe
501 W. Norfolk Ave., Suite 100
Owner/operator: Caleb Nihira is the owner of NoFo Pizza & Cafe. Nihira is a longtime Norfolk businessman, who also owns and operates the Norfolk Bread Co.
Business overview: NoFo Pizza & Cafe is a combination of a cafe, restaurant and pizzeria. In the mornings, the business offers, pastries, breads, coffees and espressos. Hot breakfast items are in the works. For lunch, the cafe uses fresh sourdough breads to make sandwiches and, when seasonably appropriate, soups and salads will be available, as well. For dinner, items such as pizza, salads, soups and desserts are on the menu.
The business also has a liquor license. A craft cocktail menu, Nebraska beers and fine wines from around the world can be found, Nihira said.
The cafe also serves as a vendor for breads and pastries from Norfolk Bread Co., but bread company pre-orders need to be made at the bread company, Nihira said.
Number employed: 10, plus Nihira said he’s searching for more help.
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for breakfast and lunch; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. Carry-out orders should be made through the cafe’s online system.