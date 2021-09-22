A longtime fitness instructor has become the new owner of Jazzercise.
Kelly Konz — who has taught the fitness classes at the business for the past 13 years — purchased the Jazzercise in Norfolk from previous owner Vanessa Hitz in August. It was a transition that Konz said made sense.
“The instructors kind of pitch in and help, and I had always helped her out with everything I could, so it was a natural transition from her to me, especially since I had been there so long,” Konz said.
Konz, a Minnesota native, became involved with Jazzercise while living in Iowa. After moving to Norfolk with her husband 17 years ago, she resumed her involvement with the fitness classes at Jazzercise and later went through the screenings and auditions required to become an instructor.
The business — located at 708 W. Benjamin Ave. — offers dance cardio workouts in classes that range from 30 to 60 minutes. Konz said the classes include some strength training, along with about 40 minutes of cardio with as high impact or low impact as the participant desires.
“Our instructors will show how to do both, but participants do what they’re comfortable with,” Konz said. “It’s great music and a great atmosphere.”
Konz said the Norfolk Jazzercise offers between 20 to 25 classes per week, and the usual class size is about 12 to 15 people, depending on the time of the day and what works best for customers.
There are multiple instructors who teach at Jazzercise, all of whom have full-time jobs aside from instructing classes, including Konz, who teaches at the Norfolk Middle School.
Konz said she doesn’t plan to make any major changes under her ownership, but Jazzercise, itself, is constantly changing and developing to accommodate for whatever is best for customers.
“People have a misconception that you have to be able to dance (to do Jazzercise),” Konz said. “You don’t need to be a dancer or be coordinated.”
She said beginner classes — which are set to take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, and 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 — are being planned to help those who are interested in becoming involved with Jazzercise learn the workouts.
“Those classes are going to be taught so you can learn the moves and execute them safely and focus on what muscle groups you will use,” she said.
Konz said she is excited to be the owner and is hopeful more people will take an interest in Jazzercise.
“It’s the atmosphere at Jazzercise that’s the best,” she said. “It’s a fun and welcoming environment. Your hour passes and it flies by. It’s a fantastic workout. I wouldn’t have kept this up for 13 years if it wasn’t fun.”