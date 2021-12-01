Meredith Evert couldn’t imagine herself anywhere else.
For the past 20 years, the Norfolk woman’s professional life has been tied in one way or another to the founders of Franklin’s Bistro on Riverside Boulevard. So buying the business seemed like a natural step when it came up for sale.
“I feel like I’m kind of the long-lost Franklins’ daughter,” Evert said of the restaurant’s owner, Donna Franklin, and her late husband, Al. “I always kind of knew when they would retire — especially now with Donna retiring — that’s what I would do. This is such a good thing here. I would never want to see it close.”
Evert and her husband, Chad, became owners of Franklin’s Bistro — which has been operating in Norfolk for nearly 10 years — on Nov. 8, but the transition of ownership has been in the works for a long time, she said.
Evert’s history with the Franklins began long before the opening of Franklin’s Bistro. She worked with them at Bailey’s Bistro for 12 years and accepted a position with the couple when they opened Franklin’s in 2012.
“This was (Al’s) dream to open Franklin’s,” Evert said.
After his death in 2013, Evert said she told Donna Franklin that she would be there to help in whatever way necessary to keep that dream alive, and she subsequently took on a managerial position at the restaurant.
Over the years, Evert has formed bonds with regulars at the restaurant, as well as other longtime employees of the establishment. When Franklin began discussing a desire to retire nearly two years ago, Evert said it felt right for her and her husband to take the leap into business ownership.
Then COVID-19 reared its ugly head for the first time and the restaurant — like many others around the country — closed its dining area and offered its food on a takeout-only basis.
“Donna really put the skids on it,” Evert said of the transition plans. “She would never want me to buy into this with COVID happening.”
Plans for the transition of ownership resumed earlier this year, but Evert admitted she and her husband deliberated about moving forward in light of the serious workforce shortage that has hit the food service industry especially hard.
In the end, Evert said they felt moving forward with the purchase was the right decision to make.
“It was like Chad said — if this opportunity would’ve gotten away from us, we’d be kicking ourselves,” she said.
For the most part, the staffing shortage issues have eased at Franklin’s Bistro. Evert said she’s especially grateful for the longtime employees — among them, Jill Craig and John Isom — for staying with the restaurant through the transition. Evert also expressed gratitude for the help she said Donna Franklin had offered to provide to make sure the transition is successful.
“I love this job so much. That’s why I’ve been with this (Franklin) family for so long. They know how to run a restaurant. I learned a lot from them. I’ve learned a lot from Donna,” she said.
With the Everts at the helm, Franklin’s has become a true family affair as Chad — who works full time in construction — and their two youngest children pitch in at the restaurant, as well.
Evert said she’s excited for the future. She doesn’t intend to make any changes to the menu or the business. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. until close Tuesday through Saturday.
“We’re not changing anything,” Evert said. “It’s a well-oiled machine. Al and Donna have created an empire here, and we’re going to keep it running.”