January building permits
Residential
615 Elm, Voecks Drywall, KV Rentals LLC, remodel single-family dwelling; 702 Adare Road, Gerald Mansfield, remodel bathroom; 3107 Green Meadow Ave., Kerry and Lane Werner Construction. Kerry and Barb Werner, new single-family dwelling with attached garage; 110 Meadow Lane, Thrasher Basement Systems, Brian Harbottle, install wall support; 818 S. Eighth St., Thrasher Basement Systems, Justin Starman, install wall support; 1103 Grant Ave., Thrasher Basement Systems, Roger W. Frank, install egress window; 600 N. Victory Road, BB Construction, addition to house; 1303 E. Cedar, ABG Contracting, Lisa Schmidt, interior finish; 2209 Sunset Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Richard Sanders, repair garage foundation; 1501 Bel Air Road, Kevin's Construction, Wendi Eisenbraun, install egress window; 819 N. Boxelder St., TB & Company, Greg and Victoria Gall, addition to home; 913 S. 16th St., Torres Brothers Handyman Service, Norfolk Mobile Home Park, addition of deck and stairs; 109 Adams Drive, TK Construction, Tom Kielty, addition.
Commercial
101 W. Norfolk Ave., Love Signs Inc., E M Motors Leasing LLC, new sign (Smokin' Deals); 1206 Logan St., Love Signs Inc., Miller Sal LLC, new sign (Box Drop Mattress); 2015 Krenzien Drive, Love Signs Inc., B C G Enterprises LLC, new sign (Southwest Square); 316 W. Braasch Ave., OCC Builders LLC (dba Otte Construction Co.), Munson Post No. 1644, install flag poles; 1800 W. Omaha Ave., Love Signs Inc., Nucor Corp., new sign (Nucor); 1409 W. Michigan Ave., Love Signs Inc., R R N LLC, new sign (Vic's Engine Service); 309 N. Fifth St., City of Norfolk, interior renovation; 610 E. Monroe, Perry Reid Construction, City of Norfolk, new maintenance/office building; 202 N. Seventh St., J.H. Hespe Co. Inc., City of Norfolk, remodel; 814 S. 13th St., Omaha Neon Sign Co. Inc., Norfolk Enterprises, new sign (Runza).