The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of January 2021.
Residential
910 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 1002 N. First St., Yosmani Gonzalez, egress window; 500 W. Indiana Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Leatha Archer, egress window; 607 N. 11th St., Joseph Fuchs, remodel bathroom; 129 W. Monroe Ave., KDC Construction, Nevada Claussen, remodel of home; 605 S. 10th St., Thrasher Basement Systems, Caleb Lind, installing wall support; 2104 Maurer Drive, Wolfe Custom Homes, Bradley Wiebe, remove wall and alter ceiling; 507 Valley Road, Daren J. Buettner, garage addition; 103 S. 13th Place, Circle K, Porter Construction CVS, demolition of single-family dwelling; 1000 Blaine St., Michelle Spreeman, finish basement; 116 W. Cedar Ave., K Porter Construction, City of Norfolk, demolition of home; 812 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 814 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes, Inc., new single-family dwelling.
Commercial
3204 W. Benjamin Ave., No. 100, Love Signs Inc., Tim Brogan, new sign —Lammli; 1800 W. Pasewalk Ave., Love Signs Inc., Zechmann Properties, new signs — COR Therapeutic; 1102 Riverside Blvd., Love Signs Inc., Midtown Event Center, new sign; 902 W. Monroe Ave., Aschoff Construction LLC, West Hodson, addition to office; 711 S. 13th St., Obst Homes Construction Co., Insurance 365, adding new offices.