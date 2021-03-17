Building permits NDN

The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of January 2021.

Residential

910 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 1002 N. First St., Yosmani Gonzalez, egress window; 500 W. Indiana Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Leatha Archer, egress window; 607 N. 11th St., Joseph Fuchs, remodel bathroom; 129 W. Monroe Ave., KDC Construction, Nevada Claussen, remodel of home; 605 S. 10th St., Thrasher Basement Systems, Caleb Lind, installing wall support; 2104 Maurer Drive, Wolfe Custom Homes, Bradley Wiebe, remove wall and alter ceiling; 507 Valley Road, Daren J. Buettner, garage addition; 103 S. 13th Place, Circle K, Porter Construction CVS, demolition of single-family dwelling; 1000 Blaine St., Michelle Spreeman, finish basement; 116 W. Cedar Ave., K Porter Construction, City of Norfolk, demolition of home; 812 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 814 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes, Inc., new single-family dwelling.

Commercial

3204 W. Benjamin Ave., No. 100, Love Signs Inc., Tim Brogan, new sign —Lammli; 1800 W. Pasewalk Ave., Love Signs Inc., Zechmann Properties, new signs — COR Therapeutic; 1102 Riverside Blvd., Love Signs Inc., Midtown Event Center, new sign; 902 W. Monroe Ave., Aschoff Construction LLC, West Hodson, addition to office; 711 S. 13th St., Obst Homes Construction Co., Insurance 365, adding new offices.

Nate and Kate Strehle own and manage Core Health Club, located at 130 N. Main St. in West Point. Strehle, a 2008 graduate of Guardian Angels Central Catholic, played football at Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he majored in health and fitness and minored in sport and facility management. 