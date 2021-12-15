The Sears Hometown Store is back under local ownership.
Trevor and Keri Werner of Norfolk purchased the business, located at 2110 Market Lane, on Dec. 1. The couple said they are excited to bring the store back under local control after it had been operated by corporate for more than a year.
“We’ve had a lot of customers say they’re glad somebody local runs it now and owns it,” Trevor said. “They’d rather spend their money with somebody local than a big corporation.”
Trevor has extensive experience running various businesses and restaurants. He also worked at Mid-City in Norfolk for 25 years. Keri was a home caregiver until purchasing Sears Hometown Store with Trevor. They also have four children, including baby Lyrix, whom they recently adopted.
The store offers a variety of large and small appliances, including stoves, dishwashers, washers and dryers, and garbage disposals. It also offers hot water heaters, water softeners, lawn mowers, snowblowers and tools, as well.
And “good conversations,” Keri said with a smile.
Trevor said supply challenges that had been affecting the appliance industry seem to be easing.
They now are working with customers who were waiting on needs from a year ago and could not get what they needed. Delivery is once again coordinated from inside the store instead of through an outside service, as well.
“We’re going to do what we can for them,” Keri said.
Trevor said he’s happy to bring back the consistency when it comes to products and knowledge of those products, and they’re looking forward to providing a friendlier and cleaner atmosphere for customers.
Store hours are from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon until 5 on Sunday. Special holiday hours — 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. — will begin on Sunday, Dec. 19. The store will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
“We’re going to give them that hometown feel, so you walk in and you’re treated like family,” he said.