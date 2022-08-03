An ag-tech company founded in Ewing has settled into its new facility in Norfolk.
FieldWise, a supplier of technology products and services to the agricultural market, is now located at 3607 Bradford Ave., which is 1.5 miles south of the roundabout at 37th Street and Highway 275, on the western edge of Norfolk.
Alicia Klawinski, spokesperson for the company, said the move provides an opportunity for FieldWise to grow while maintaining the quality and customer service its customers have come to know over the years.
“We don’t want to be that corporate giant,” Klawinski said. “We want to maintain that small, family vibe that people like as we continue to grow.”
FieldWise is a family-run operation. It began in 2008, after Klawinski’s father, Ken Kruntorad, who has an extensive background in irrigation, and her spouse, Brian Klawinski, a software programmer, began discussing the opportunities that existed in applying technology to agriculture.
“We did a bunch of prototyping for a year and a half and started selling our first device in 2010 in the Ewing area,” Klawinski said. “I think we captured maybe 20 customers that first year, which was kind of hard. We were going up against Valmont and Reinke and Zimmatic — big names who are well established.”
FieldWise products provide technology designed to reduce cost and waste and increase efficiency for ag producers. The remote telemetry units can be hard-wired onto a pivot and other agricultural applications like grain bins and pumps.
“These devices will allow the farmer to remotely monitor and control the set-up,” Klawinski said. “With the pivot, they can get on their phone and start it, stop it, change direction, turn the engine on and off, change speed, turn chemigation on and off.”
In 2011, the company established a radio network for its products. By 2012, sales had picked up and the company had grown enough to necessitate a move from the Kruntorads’ garage and into a new metal building.
A few years later, FieldWise began its dealer program and got involved in the development of moisture probe readers.
“Brian’s designed boards have become a lot more efficient to where we can use the same type of product — which is called our Nano platform — for many different applications within agriculture,” Klawinski said.
The company now has customers throughout the country, as well as in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Its most recent growth again led to the necessity of expanding into a new facility. The family opted to move its headquarters to Norfolk for the ease of workforce and logistics.
Construction on the new 11,400-square-foot facility wrapped up earlier this year. It includes space for customer service and office personnel, as well as shipping, storage and manufacturing.
Klawinski said FieldWise is now the only independent pivot monitor company left in the market. Klawinski said she believes moving into the future, the company has many advantages over its competitors, including its emphasis on providing solid customer service and quality products.
“I think we can be a huge powerhouse when it comes to the telemetry side of things. I think we have a really good product,” Klawinski said. “We stand behind our product, and we stand behind our customer service, and we’re always looking at ways to keep up with the technology to give the end user the best price possible.”