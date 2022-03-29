February building permits

Residential

1010 Darrus Drive, Groundscapes Inc,, Andrew Linnaus, addition

105 Valley View, Tom Sudbeck Construction, Douglas Witte, remodel

109 Andy's Lake Road, Mead Farm & Ranch of Norfolk, Phil Gesell, new garage

901 N. First St., SERVPRO of Norfolk, Scott Sanne, remodel garage

2020 N. State Highway 35, Thrasher Basement Systems, Victor and Reba Mann, repair foundation

1212 Westbrook, Walters Homes Inc., Randy Walters, new single-family dwelling with attached garage

114 1/2 Vista Road, Rozella Erb, new single-family dwelling with attached garage

503 S. Boxelder St., Chance Buss, finish basement

1010 N. Seventh St., TB & Co., Todd Borgmeyer, new single-family dwelling

2702 W. Prospect Ave., Progressive Builders, Valley Drive Properties, finish basement

330 N. Victory Road, Miguel and Sarah Faustino, new single-family dwelling

2203 Clearfield Drive, Jane Weinrich, replace deck

205 S. 16th St., Marty Matteo, addition to single-family dwelling

505 Pierce St., Norfolk Construction Co. Inc., Anthony Weiland, demolition

404 William St., SES Construction LLC, Beethoven Brown, replace load bearing wall with beams

108 Market Place, Progressive Builders, Valley Drive Properties, finish basement

1903 Sheridan Drive, Thrasher Basement Systems, Billy Wells, install wall support

811 N. Boxelder Circle, Larry and Michelle Carley, new shed

1403 Channel Road, Cook Builders, Trevor and Jodi Cook, new building

102 W. Park Ave., Thrasher Basement Systems, Darby Kelley, install wall support

109 Andy’s Lake Road, Mead Farm & Ranch of Norfolk, Phillip Gesell, new garage

1809 Koenigstein, Wolfe Custom Homes, Paul and Gretchen Sandall, attached garage

607 E. South Airport Road, Hardsteel USA Inc., Mark and Susan Cooper, new garage

Commercial

301 S. 49th St., GenPro Energy Solutions, City of Norfolk, battery container

2100 E. Omaha Ave., ASPM Landscapes LLC, M.R. Wilke Enterprises LLC, demo

700 S. 13th St., Stork Construction LLC DBA Alrig USA Construction, Norfolk Retail Management, demo

1700 Market Lane, Suite 430, I & P Construction, L B D Properties LLC, remodel interior room

805 W. Omaha Ave., BC Builders Inc., Milk Specialties, addition for truck bay

805 W. Omaha Ave., Aschoff Construction LLC, Milk Specialties, addition for maintenance shop

501 E. Norfolk Ave., Love Signs Inc., Lingenfelter Electric, new sign

501 W. Norfolk Ave., BKM Construction, Koenigstein Investments LLC, remodel building