February building permits
Residential
1010 Darrus Drive, Groundscapes Inc,, Andrew Linnaus, addition
105 Valley View, Tom Sudbeck Construction, Douglas Witte, remodel
109 Andy's Lake Road, Mead Farm & Ranch of Norfolk, Phil Gesell, new garage
901 N. First St., SERVPRO of Norfolk, Scott Sanne, remodel garage
2020 N. State Highway 35, Thrasher Basement Systems, Victor and Reba Mann, repair foundation
1212 Westbrook, Walters Homes Inc., Randy Walters, new single-family dwelling with attached garage
114 1/2 Vista Road, Rozella Erb, new single-family dwelling with attached garage
503 S. Boxelder St., Chance Buss, finish basement
1010 N. Seventh St., TB & Co., Todd Borgmeyer, new single-family dwelling
2702 W. Prospect Ave., Progressive Builders, Valley Drive Properties, finish basement
330 N. Victory Road, Miguel and Sarah Faustino, new single-family dwelling
2203 Clearfield Drive, Jane Weinrich, replace deck
205 S. 16th St., Marty Matteo, addition to single-family dwelling
505 Pierce St., Norfolk Construction Co. Inc., Anthony Weiland, demolition
404 William St., SES Construction LLC, Beethoven Brown, replace load bearing wall with beams
108 Market Place, Progressive Builders, Valley Drive Properties, finish basement
1903 Sheridan Drive, Thrasher Basement Systems, Billy Wells, install wall support
811 N. Boxelder Circle, Larry and Michelle Carley, new shed
1403 Channel Road, Cook Builders, Trevor and Jodi Cook, new building
102 W. Park Ave., Thrasher Basement Systems, Darby Kelley, install wall support
1809 Koenigstein, Wolfe Custom Homes, Paul and Gretchen Sandall, attached garage
607 E. South Airport Road, Hardsteel USA Inc., Mark and Susan Cooper, new garage
Commercial
301 S. 49th St., GenPro Energy Solutions, City of Norfolk, battery container
2100 E. Omaha Ave., ASPM Landscapes LLC, M.R. Wilke Enterprises LLC, demo
700 S. 13th St., Stork Construction LLC DBA Alrig USA Construction, Norfolk Retail Management, demo
1700 Market Lane, Suite 430, I & P Construction, L B D Properties LLC, remodel interior room
805 W. Omaha Ave., BC Builders Inc., Milk Specialties, addition for truck bay
805 W. Omaha Ave., Aschoff Construction LLC, Milk Specialties, addition for maintenance shop
501 E. Norfolk Ave., Love Signs Inc., Lingenfelter Electric, new sign
501 W. Norfolk Ave., BKM Construction, Koenigstein Investments LLC, remodel building