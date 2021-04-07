Building permits NDN

The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of February 2021.

Residential

February building permits

Residential

900 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 902 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 904 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 906 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 908 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 506 E. Maple Ave., Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Travis Bogue, install egress window; 1619 N. 37th St., Neemeyer Restorations LLC, Mike and Camille Woodbury, remodel kitchen, entryway and den; 901 S. 14th Place, Terry Wright, remodel due to house fire; 2005 Clark St., Bolin Construction Inc., Doug and Jan Asmus, remodel bathroom; 3402 Rolling Hills Drive, Thrasher Basement Systems, Tristan Hartzell, install wall support; 2612 E. Benjamin Ave., Cook Builders, Erik and Natalie Wilson, new single-family dwelling; 906 Nord St., Tom Sudbeck Construction, Rodney Goetsch, remodel bathroom; 700 N. 37th St., Marc Jones Construction LLC doing business as Sunpro, T Seorlrayr Boul, installation of 77 solar panels; 405 Logan St., Marc Jones Construction LLC doing business as Sunpro, G Soelnaer Schmidt, installation of solar panels; 405 N. Birch St., Marc Jones Construction LLC doing business as Sunpro, W Soilaliram Alberts, installation of solar panels; 1003 S. 11th St., Marc Jones Construction LLC doing business as Sunpro, R Solgaerr Nelson, installation of solar panels; 1004 Jonathon Circle, Mead Farm & Ranch of Norfolk, Connie Hintz, new greenhouse/shed; 602 Hespe Drive, Paul Wiemann Construction, William Huse, remodel home; 1200 W. Prospect Ave., Raxso Rodriguez, new shed.

Commercial

1029 S. 13th Street, Tru Home Renovation, Wade Blackman, remodel for drive-thru; 1019 W. Monroe Ave., J.H. Hespe Co. Inc., Complete Floors Inc, addition for enclosed drive-thru; 1104 1/2 Riverside Blvd., Doug Stevens — Stevens Industries, RE Properties LLC, remodel for event rental room; 500 S. 13th St., Love Signs Inc., McCallum Properties, new sign —Jimmy John's; 2632 W. Norfolk Ave., Tri City Sign Co., Go Figure Fitness, new sign — Go Figure; 4300 W. Norfolk Ave., BC Builders Inc., Herrick Farms, remodel for brewery; 1715 Square Turn Blvd., Copeland Development & Construction Co., Elk Creek Capital, new commercial building — Dollar General; 3610 W. Norfolk Ave., I & P Construction, Authier Miller Pape, remodel part of building; 2208 Taylor Ave., Love Signs Inc., Mirage Salon & MedSpa, new sign — Mirage; 510 W. Madison Ave., Praest Construction, Kallie Krugman, build out of existing space.

Bankruptcies for April 7, 2021

Bankruptcies for March 31, 2021

Bankruptcies for March 17, 2021

Bankruptcies for Feb. 24, 2021

Bankruptcies for Feb. 17, 2021

Bankruptcies for Feb. 3, 2021

Bankruptcies for Jan. 27, 2021

