The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of February 2021.
Residential
February building permits
Residential
900 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 902 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 904 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 906 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 908 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 506 E. Maple Ave., Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Travis Bogue, install egress window; 1619 N. 37th St., Neemeyer Restorations LLC, Mike and Camille Woodbury, remodel kitchen, entryway and den; 901 S. 14th Place, Terry Wright, remodel due to house fire; 2005 Clark St., Bolin Construction Inc., Doug and Jan Asmus, remodel bathroom; 3402 Rolling Hills Drive, Thrasher Basement Systems, Tristan Hartzell, install wall support; 2612 E. Benjamin Ave., Cook Builders, Erik and Natalie Wilson, new single-family dwelling; 906 Nord St., Tom Sudbeck Construction, Rodney Goetsch, remodel bathroom; 700 N. 37th St., Marc Jones Construction LLC doing business as Sunpro, T Seorlrayr Boul, installation of 77 solar panels; 405 Logan St., Marc Jones Construction LLC doing business as Sunpro, G Soelnaer Schmidt, installation of solar panels; 405 N. Birch St., Marc Jones Construction LLC doing business as Sunpro, W Soilaliram Alberts, installation of solar panels; 1003 S. 11th St., Marc Jones Construction LLC doing business as Sunpro, R Solgaerr Nelson, installation of solar panels; 1004 Jonathon Circle, Mead Farm & Ranch of Norfolk, Connie Hintz, new greenhouse/shed; 602 Hespe Drive, Paul Wiemann Construction, William Huse, remodel home; 1200 W. Prospect Ave., Raxso Rodriguez, new shed.
Commercial
1029 S. 13th Street, Tru Home Renovation, Wade Blackman, remodel for drive-thru; 1019 W. Monroe Ave., J.H. Hespe Co. Inc., Complete Floors Inc, addition for enclosed drive-thru; 1104 1/2 Riverside Blvd., Doug Stevens — Stevens Industries, RE Properties LLC, remodel for event rental room; 500 S. 13th St., Love Signs Inc., McCallum Properties, new sign —Jimmy John's; 2632 W. Norfolk Ave., Tri City Sign Co., Go Figure Fitness, new sign — Go Figure; 4300 W. Norfolk Ave., BC Builders Inc., Herrick Farms, remodel for brewery; 1715 Square Turn Blvd., Copeland Development & Construction Co., Elk Creek Capital, new commercial building — Dollar General; 3610 W. Norfolk Ave., I & P Construction, Authier Miller Pape, remodel part of building; 2208 Taylor Ave., Love Signs Inc., Mirage Salon & MedSpa, new sign — Mirage; 510 W. Madison Ave., Praest Construction, Kallie Krugman, build out of existing space.