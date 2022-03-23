The new location for a former downtown Norfolk business is merely a stop on the way to something even bigger.
Environmental Services — a licensed asbestos abatement and radon mitigation business — recently moved from its longtime location at 214 W. Norfolk Ave. to a larger facility at 2602 S. 13th St. in Norfolk.
Owner and founder Charles Schlomer said the new location came at the right time, but plans also are in the works to build a new facility in the near future.
“We’re probably going to be in this building for probably a year,” Schlomer said of the current location. “I do own the old Riverside (Ballroom location), so I’m going to be building out there.”
Schlomer, a Norfolk native who returned to the community with his wife after obtaining a degree in health care administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, got into the environmental field while living in Lincoln. He continued in that line of work after they moved back to Norfolk. In 2000, he started Environmental Services in his garage.
The business has had a couple of locations since then, moving first to the McMill Building and later to the downtown, a site on which Schlomer handled the interior demolition and complete renovation.
The downtown facility now will soon be used to house a business that will feature a distillery, which Schlomer said he believes is a good fit for the area.
“I’m really glad he came to me,” Schlomer said of the distillery owner. “I think that block is going to be just a wonderful downtown bonus. ... I really like the direction that’s going on down there, and I was happy to sell to him.”
Environmental Services’ current location has allowed the business enough space to comfortably operate. The company handles environmental issues, including lead, mold, radon and asbestos, on the property of its customers.
“The asbestos work we do is mostly with hospitals, schools and some residential, but it’s mostly on the commercial side,” he said.
Its service area stretches into Iowa and South Dakota, he added.
Schlomer said the new facility, when it eventually is built, will be about 16,000 square feet, big enough to accommodate the growing business that has about 12 employees.
“I have been very blessed to have some really good employees that have been here for a long time,” Schlomer said. “Without them, there really is no business.”