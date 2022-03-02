Online and over-the phone ordering has become more common, leading to an increase in the need for safe and reliable delivery drivers.
The demand for delivery drivers has skyrocketed over the past 10 years and while unemployment benefits have risen, companies around Norfolk and the country look for qualified workers to drive for their companies.
“Everything is looking OK — we’re looking to hire, and as business is growing, we are on the hunt for more people,” Domino’s Pizza franchise owner Keith Herpy said. “We aren’t short staffed, but we are still hiring due to growth.”
Many food delivery services have had much success over the past couple of years, while restaurants have had to come up with different ways to serve customers because of the coronavirus.
In 2020, families found themselves cooking and ordering food to their homes, leading to a demand for curbside, takeout and delivery orders.
“It’s been the busiest two years I’ve ever seen,” Jimmy John’s assistant general manager Spencer Witte said. “Deliveries have been crazy for us — we weren’t low any day on sales, and our business never really slowed down.”
Over the past two years, delivery services have seen an increase in orders.
With the increase in business, they have been looking for qualified drivers and are always willing to take on more people who are willing to work.
“Locally our company is experiencing good growth in traffic and customer counts, so we are constantly adding to our staff,” Herpy said. “When I see people out delivering, there is still growth to be had. Norfolk is a great community for it.”
When it comes to driving for food services, employers follow federal guidelines, which include having a valid, noncommercial driver’s license, being 18 years old or at least 21 to drive across state lines or carrying hazardous materials, having a minimum of one year of driving experience, having no active suspensions and having a valid medical examiner’s certificate.
Companies and businesses also require a background check and will have the driving history of the candidate go through insurance companies.
All motor records are checked, and they also examine accidents.
This is what various companies around the area that deliver follow, including U Save Pharmacy.
“The drivers we look at have to have a near perfect driving record — what we’re delivering is pretty important, and what they are handling is very important for it to get to the right person at the right time,” U Save Pharmacy owner Patrick Hammond said.
This can also be the same for companies that deliver around the country.
American Eagle Van Lines Inc., which is an asset-based, licensed and insured transportation company with drivers around the country, looks for drivers with a flawless driving record.
“We set a high bar — we are looking for the best of the best,” American Eagle Van Lines Inc. corporate safety director Cary Davis said. “Our industry is not made for your typical truck driver — this is a niche industry because a lot of our guys have grown up in the business or grown up from family members. We’ve got to meet additional company standards, and we try to recruit someone who is squeaky clean.”
Many companies around the area have a positive outlook for 2022, and while they are still looking to fill driving positions, they seem to be ready for the challenge.
“We are always looking to hire people, and there’s plenty of people looking to hire,” Borgmann Construction Inc. owner Chris Hupp said. “We have a really busy season lined up next year, and we’re looking forward to having another good season.”