A partner with a Norfolk law firm recently became took on a new role with the Nebraska State Bar Association.
On Oct. 14, Jason Doele with Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson, Buettner & Stover assumed the role of chairman of the state bar association’s House of Delegates.
Doelle primarily practices in the areas of personal injury, criminal defense, family law and civil litigation. He has served as president of the Madison County and Seventh Judicial District Bar Association and now serves on the Nebraska Lawyers Assistance Program advisory committee.
He is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association, Nebraska Association of Trial Attorneys, American Association for Justice, Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorneys Association and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Doele is also licensed in South Dakota.