Local business partners Andrew McCarthy, Dirk Petersen and Terry Rasmussen have joined forces to start a new venture.
Hoping to build on the success of District Table & Tap, the trio recently purchased Loup River Distilling out of St. Paul.
Loup River is a small-batch distillery offering five varieties of liquors, all sourced and produced in Nebraska.
Rasmussen said he first became interested in starting some kind of distilling operation several years ago with friends from high school. When those friends lost interest, he began to look at other resources for becoming involved in the distilling business.
Eric Montemagni, who started Loup River in 2016, knew while he loved the craft of creating unique distilled beverages, he was ready to move on from being owner and proprietor of the distillery.
When Montemagni connected with Rasmussen a couple of years ago, their conversations quickly turned to the future of Loup River and, with that, the opportunity to purchase the distillery was born.
Rasmussen said he soon realized, though, that he would need help.
“I knew there would have to be some kind of bar experience, and I have none of that. So, I was talking with Dirk, and he was connected with Andrew, and he was interested in working with us a little bit,” Rasmussen said. “As we went along, it made sense for us to put everything together and run this all as one business.”
Early this year, the deal was done and the three partners assumed ownership of Loup River.
“We bought it in January. It made sense; it’s a great business and a great community,” McCarthy said.
As part of the purchase agreement, Montemagni has agreed to stay on as head distiller at Loup River for the next 10 years, McCarthy said.
Included in the group’s plans for growing the operation is the addition of a new location in Norfolk, although plans for that move have not been finalized. There are no plans, however, to move the operation in St. Paul. In fact, the partners say they want to expand.
“With the inventory that they had for us to purchase, with Eric agreeing to stay around and make the great product that he does and with our vision to take this product to Norfolk, it just worked out like a perfect storm,” McCarthy said. “We’re also looking at more space for us to grow our location here.”
McCarthy first partnered with Petersen on the District Table & Tap venture and, after some initial success, the District Event Center was added to the mix.
Petersen, who worked in the steel manufacturing industry for 38 years before retiring as general manager of Nucor’s Norfolk location in 2017, got to know Rasmussen while at Nucor and knew of his interest in creating a new distillery.
Petersen said his original vision for District Table & Tap was to create a relaxed, fun environment with excellent food and drink options. So far, things couldn’t have gone better for the downtown venture.
“It was voted the best restaurant in Northeast Nebraska, so I guess it’s doing pretty well,” Petersen said.
With a track record of success behind them, and a high-quality, diversified product offering, Petersen said the partners are still working to determine exactly how they will expand into Norfolk, but that they already own the property needed and that they are fully prepared for the distillery in St. Paul to provide products to the new location when the time comes.
“Having this distillery opens the doors for us to bring products to Norfolk to establish our own tasting bars there. With this location in St. Paul, we could also penetrate into Grand Island,” Petersen said. “Right now we are focusing on learning the business, and we’ve got a great team in place to do that.”
Earlier this month, Loup River hosted a large event at its St. Paul facility. Hundreds of visitors from Norfolk, Grand Island, St. Paul and other locations around the state attended to get a sampling of the distilled products and to listen to the musical offerings of popular Norfolk band The Begats.
Loup River’s owners said they would not allow their remote location to limit the growth of the product or the organization.
“Distribution can go anywhere. We just had some major interest from a liquor store in New York City,” McCarthy said.
Currently, the Loup River brands are distributed by a subsidiary of Eagle Distribution, which has the ability to deliver product nationwide.
McCarthy said they plan to host another event in Norfolk in the near future. Until then, Loup River’s products will be available at District Table & Tap in downtown Norfolk.