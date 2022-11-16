Examples of work done by Davis Design can be found all over Norfolk.
The more than 110-year-old Lincoln-based full-service design firm has had a hand in construction of Johnny Carson Theatre at Norfolk High School and the Norfolk Arts Center, as well as the renovation of the theater at Norfolk Junior High School and others. Now the firm that offers a host of architecture, engineering, interior design and construction administration options has established a permanent presence in Norfolk with the opening of its office at 130 S. Fifth St.
Architectural engineer Doug Burkink mans the local office of Davis Design. He said the firm’s decision to open the Norfolk location merged well with his desire to stay closer to home for work.
“I was working with a previous employer here in Norfolk, and that job had me traveling a lot throughout the Midwest. One of my contractor friends had commented to me that Davis Design was looking to expand into Norfolk, so we connected,” he said. “After some conversation back and forth, they made me an offer, which I accepted. It’s been a blessing ever since.”
Davis Design is run by employee stock ownership with a board of directors and five principals who oversee architecture, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, interior design, contract furnishings and construction administration.
The firm’s roots trace back to 1912, when founder Ellery Davis partnered with George Berlinghof. Some of the firm’s early notable projects include the Miller & Payne building in Lincoln in 1914, Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium in 1923, the Lincoln Coliseum in 1926 and Morrill Hall in 1927.
The firm has had a long-standing connection to Norfolk and has completed several local projects.
“Part of the reason that I was intrigued by the opportunity to work for Davis Design is, over the 30-plus years I was doing supermarket development for Affiliated Foods and AWG, there were times I needed an architect and engineers, but Norfolk didn’t have a strong presence of professional services,” he said. “I had to go out of town.”
The opening of the Norfolk office — which became official on Oct. 20 — helps remedy that challenge. The location, an older building that was renovated to accommodate Davis Design’s needs, includes a couple of offices and a large meeting room with in-person and teleconference capabilities.
There are 55 people on staff with the firm as whole, which Burkink said is “experienced, knowledgeable and big enough to do great things, but small enough to maintain a personal touch.”
Some of the firm’s recent and current local projects include Fountain Point, the expansion of Lutheran High Northeast and Christ Lutheran School. It also is finalizing the designs for the Orphan Grain Train’s new distribution center in downtown Norfolk.
Burkink said the firm is on the lookout for new projects and wants to partner with people in the community to bring visions to reality. He invited anyone with a dream or an idea that they’d like help bringing to fruition to reach out to Davis Design.
“I’d love to sit down. The way we model things right now — it’s really neat what we can do with technology,” Burkink said.
“The greatest motivator for us is the many people with whom we have worked that we now count as friends. We design the spaces in which our community lives and works. That can’t be done well unless we are active partners in that community.”