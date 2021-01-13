Building permits NDN

The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of November 2020.

Commercial

1101 Sunrise Drive, RAADD Inc., Innate Development, new commercial building; 801 S. 13th St. Love Signs Inc., Taco Johns, new sign; 404 S. 25th St., Love Signs Inc., Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust, new signs; 407 W. Norfolk Ave., Love Signs Inc., Riverpoint Properties, new sign: Allo; 212 W. Norfolk Ave., Love Signs Inc., Metcalf Painting, new sign; 3901 W. Norfolk Ave., Chief Construction, Norfolk Medical Real Estate LLC, lot expansion; 301 N. Fourth St., Love Signs Inc., RiverPoint Properties, new sign; 1231 W. Omaha Ave., Murphy Tower Service, Verizon Wireless, addition of antennas on tower and electrical meter; 2400 W. Pasewalk Ave., Crane Construction Co., Walmart Business Trust, remodel building/store.

Residential

711 Legacy Drive, RAADD Inc., Innate Development LLC., new multifamily apartment; 703 Legacy Drive, RAADD Inc., Innate Development LLC., new multifamily apartment; 205 S. Boxelder St., Thrasher Basement Systems, Bridget and Ann Sheldon, repair for wall support; 203 Shetland Path, Yordani Ramos, Thalia Rodriguez, addition of porch and installing fence; 1601 Cedar Ridge Road, Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Dave and Johanna Threm, remodel main bathroom; 312 N. Eighth St. Archers Home Improvement, Bronson Archer, remodel main floor bathroom; 1104 E. Park Ave., Paul Davis Restoration of Northern NE, Al and Susan Beckman, remodel due to fire damage; 801 Ferguson Drive, Lexie Wingate, new fence; 118 S. 13th St., Archers Home Improvement, Marie Platt, repair and replace foundation; 906 Elm Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Eric Bruening, addition of foundation; 1115 Bonita Drive, Heartland Fire Protection, O'Neill Fire & Safety Inc., remodel for warehouse and house; 926 S. 13th Place, Jose Sanchez, addition of porch; 1703 Imperial Road, Thrasher Basement Systems, James Krueger, installation of egress window; 1903 Windsor Way, Whitecliff Development Inc., new single-family dwelling; 1113 W. Meadow Ridge Road, Whitecliff Development Inc., new attached single-family dwelling; 1115 W. Meadow Ridge Road, Whitecliff Development Inc., new attached single-family dwelling; 1117 W. Meadow Ridge Road, Whitecliff Development Inc., new attached single-family dwelling; 1119 W. Meadow Ridge Road, Whitecliff Development Inc., new attached single-family dwelling; 2304 Vernon Drive, Parks Carpentry LLC, Brian and Rita Reffety, install egress window; 913 S. 16th St., Prietos General Construction LLC., Norfolk MHP, remodel home.

