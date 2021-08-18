Nathan Preheim’s fourth venture capital-backed startup showed a lot of promise.
The Nebraska native, who lived in California before returning to Omaha, founded a company that built software called MindMixer, which allowed people to participate in virtual town hall discussions at any time and any place.
“We were one of Nebraska’s better startup stories. I was really proud of that,” he said.
At the time, however, Preheim didn’t realize there were aspects of accepting venture capital that were not founder friendly.
Preheim spoke about his experience as an entrepreneur during a recent gathering at Black Cow Fat Pig in Norfolk as part of a presentation on Proven Ventures, a Burlington Capital Fund. Preheim and co-presenter Erica Wassinger are two of five general partners with the fund.
“When you raise venture capital, the only way you return money to those investors is the company you’ve invested in has to sell, be acquired or go public,” Preheim said.
Despite the company making up to $4 million a year, the board of directors wasn’t as interested in the profit margin as it was returning capital to investors, Preheim said.
Ultimately, the drive to return capital to investors resulted in the company being acquired, which led to its sudden move out of state, Preheim said.
“Acquisitions aren’t always great for Nebraska companies,” Preheim said. “Cabela’s in Sidney, Nebraska, was a horror story. I think the net effect of that is Bass Pro won, but Nebraska lost.”
Preheim eventually teamed up with Wassinger, whose previous experience in public relations growth marketing gave her keen insight on which startups had strong potential, to work together as partners with Proven Ventures.
Wassinger said as they looked across venture capital and considered how to structure a fund that was meaningful for the founders they encountered and the investors they were bringing on board, it became evident that venture capital in its existing form was not the right tool for Nebraska.
“Traditional venture capital — there’s definitely a place for it, for sure,” Wassinger said.
But, she added, the culture of Nebraska entrepreneurs and Nebraska investors includes a strong belief in value-based growth.
“We believe in growing sustainability,” she said. “We believe in doing something less volatile. We’re not go-broke or go-home people. By nature, I would say that’s true on the founder side, and on the funder side, as well.”
Preheim said Proven Ventures is both “founder friendly and funder friendly.”
Recognizing the state’s talent to lead companies — particularly ones that that improve health care, medical technology, agricultural lending and general financial services — Proven Ventures is set up to help boost that talent and keep it in the state, Wassinger said.
The debt-equity fund has a multi-step analysis of its deals that includes weighing its prospective investments against a scorecard that matches the fund’s construction, as well as calling the company’s customers and potential customers to understand its value.
Deals are structured with a return that is tied to revenue, which helps lead to business sustainability. Deals also are structured intentionally to support the growth of the fund’s portfolio companies while yielding more predictable and stable returns for investors.
It is seeking investment opportunities for companies that want to start, build and stay in Nebraska. The fund has a strong interest in boosting entrepreneurial endeavors led by women and people of color, a focus backed up by the makeup of its five-person team of general partners, which includes three women in check-writing positions.
Wassinger — who is one of the three — said it is not common to see that in the field of venture capital.
“From what we can tell, we are the only fund in the state that has not one but three women in check-writing positions for Nebraska startups,” Wassinger said. “We’re very proud of that. Not that we think being a girl makes us any better at investing, but we think it’s an interesting potential.”