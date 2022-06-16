You can’t be a specialist in everything.
So when Real Estate Solutions Team set out to be a one-stop shop for the realty needs of its clients, the inclusion of auction services sat on the back burner until Craig and Penny Korth arrived on the scene.
“They had some really, really interesting and exciting ideas about where auction could go,” said Russ Wilcox, who co-owns Real Estate Solutions Team with his wife, Kim Wilcox. “We were incredibly intrigued.”
Now, with the development of R.E.S.T. Ag & Auction — owned by broker Kim Wilcox and Realtor Penny Korth — the next step for growth has been taken and clients can receive the best of both worlds when it comes to auction and ag real estate sales.
“I wouldn’t dream of stepping into auction ... but I know I have people around me that can do it and be supportive, and that’s what we do. We work together,” Kim Wilcox said of the collaboration.
R.E.S.T Ag & Auction provides an experienced team of equipment specialists and auctioneers who can provide clients with live and online auction services for their equipment, getting national and local exposure.
Craig Korth, who became an auctioneer his sophomore year of high school, said making the step into the world of online auctions is an important part of making sure an auction business is doing the best it can for clients, but R.E.S.T. Ag & Auction also recognizes the draw for in-person auctions, as well.
“We can offer timed online auctions, which is just the standard you watch the item on the computer and it’s got a certain close date,” he said. “As well, we can offer the live auction but, as part of the live auction, advancing in technology, everything is done on a computer now. We also offer simulcast auctions, so we can take bids live from the computer over the internet while we’re doing a live onsite auction.”
REST Ag & Auction has a location at 54778 Highway 275, located 5 miles west of Norfolk, which is in the same area as Nelson Livestock Arena.
“That’s where we’re staging all of our equipment that we’re selling,” Penny said. “That’s timed online or retail — so if somebody says, ‘No, I don’t want to chance it on an auction. I want to sell it for this much money’ — we are doing retail there, as well.”
Craig said the property west of town benefits clients because it allows prospective buyers from the area to see what and whose equipment is for sale while also providing a greater level of competition through online sales.
“We have had very good results,” Craig said.
Russ said the connection between R.E.S.T. Ag & Auction and Real Estate Solutions Team is beneficial because auctions and real estate sales often are paired.
“A lot of times the equipment and real estate go together, especially when you get into estate sales and that type of stuff,” Russ said.
Craig said the team recognized the need for expertise in ag real estate sales because of that connection: “We realized just the ag real estate portion is kind of a monster on its own. To be competitive in that market and offer good service, you kind of have to focus your time because there’s so much difference listing a house versus listing 80 acres or a quarter of ground.”
Until a brokerage is in place, land sales with R.E.S.T. Ag & Auction are handled through Real Estate Solutions Team. Kim Wilcox as a broker and co-owner provides a seamless flow between the two businesses.
“Being in the position to be in the equipment part of it also allows us to be a one-stop shop on the real-estate side,” Russ Wilcox said. “What we have done is sort of completed that circle of providing full service.”