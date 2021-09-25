Condor leaving business

Various online hotel industry and business publications are reporting this week that Condor Hospitality, formerly based in Norfolk, is getting out of the hotel business.
The news includes that the trust is set to sell its hotel portfolio to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners for $305 million in an all-cash, no-existing-debt deal. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, pending the approval of shareholders.
The company also announced that the company’s board of directors has unanimously adopted a plan of liquidation and dissolution. The plan of liquidation contemplates an orderly wind down of the company’s business affairs.
In 2016, Condor Hospitality Trust — a hotel-focused real estate investment trust — changed its corporate headquarters from Norfolk to Bethesda, Maryland.
At that time, Condor announced that it would continue to rent office space in Norfolk and Omaha.
In 2015, Supertel Hospitality, which had its headquarters in Norfolk, announced that it was changing its name to Condor to better reflect its new corporate strategy. At the time, the company was changing its focus from economy and mid-scale hotels to higher-end properties.