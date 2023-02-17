MADISON — Since Juan Saldana moved to Nebraska with his family from Guanajuato in central Mexico 12 years ago, he had a goal to run a business someday.
As a child, Saldana saw firsthand what it took to run a business, having worked for eight years at his uncle’s store — La Macarena in downtown Norfolk. Previously, Saldana’s family ran a business in Mexico.
Now, at 26 years old, Saldana is using his past experience working at grocery stores to run his own — La Hacienda in Madison.
Six years ago, at 20 years old, Saldana, whose family lives in Norfolk, started a job at Dover Realtors. Saldana kept the idea of running his own business on the back burner during his three years working at the Norfolk real estate company.
In 2019, while working for Dover’s, Saldana saw a listing for the building at 205 S. Nebraska St. in Madison. It was the ideal location and space to open a grocery store.
At 23, Saldana opened La Hacienda in December 2019. The business sells a wide range of Mexican foods, drinks and spices that can’t be found in most rural Nebraska grocery stores.
A short time after La Hacienda opened, Saldana said he began receiving regular requests from customers for the store to add restaurant-style food options. Then in early 2021, La Hacienda started cooking in-house, which Saldana said has been a welcome addition for patrons and the business alike.
Having lived in Norfolk for more than a decade, Saldana said he had thought about running his business in Norfolk. But, in Madison, Saldana saw a community with a large Hispanic population that could benefit from having a store like La Hacienda.
“Madison is a place that gives us a chance to be successful in a community that very much appreciates your business and supports you,” Saldana said. “We are happy we’re here.”
But La Hacienda isn’t just appreciated by Madison residents. Saldana said the business has regular customers from Tilden, Meadow Grove, Battle Creek, Newman Grove and Creston.
The store is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saldana’s sister and mother work full time, and his father, who has a full-time factory job, also helps run the business.
Since opening La Hacienda more than three years ago, Saldana hasn’t taken a vacation. He also makes a point to be at the store every day during all hours in which the store is open. And while he regularly works more than 80 hours a week, Saldana said he finds more enjoyment than stress or difficulty in operating La Hacienda.
“I try to always be here to run the business,” he said. “It’s very important to me.”
Saldana described opening La Hacienda as a relatively stress-free undertaking that he approached with a fearless mindset. He knew he would run a store someday, and he was aware of the large responsibility that would come with owning a business. He just needed a chance and the backing of his peers.
“We are very grateful to the community for the support,” he said. “We try to work hard every day to give our customers the things they need.”