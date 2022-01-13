October building permits

Residential

1900 Bristol Way, Whitecliff Development Inc., new single-family dwelling with attached garage; 410 Broadmoor Drive, Bower Construction, Brian Ramaekers, deck; 913 S. 16th St., Norfolk Construction Co. Inc., Norfolk Mobile Home Park, demolition; 408 N. 10th St., Thrasher Basement Systems, Matt Finch, install egress window; 3105 Green Meadow Ave., Kerry and Lane Werner Construction, Kerry and Barb Werner, new single-family dwelling with attached garage; 1706 Homewood Drive, Kathy Wik, fence; 400 S. Sixth St., Alejandro and Maria Medina, porch; 1401 Bel Air Road, Archers Home Improvement, Alexandra Knapp, repair garage foundation; 1707 E. Sycamore, Chad Brudigan, shed; 1003 N. Sixth St., ABG Contracting, Thomas Dover Jr., replace decks; 304 S. Fifth St., Paul Davis Restoration of Northern NE, Craig Downs, remodel due to fire damage; 607 Emerald Drive, Paul Davis Restoration of Northern NE, Eric Gnewuch, remodel due to fire damage; 2501 Sheridan Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling with attached garage; 3503 Mach 1 Drive, Langhorst Construction, Charles Harper, reroof; 2504 Westside Ave. Johnson Concrete dba Foundation Works, Shane and Taylor Carpenter, install egress window; 2202 N. 26th St., Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling attached with garage; 2200 N. 26th St., Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling attached; 1903 N. 30th St., Whitecliff Development Inc., new single-family dwelling; 804 S. Eighth St., TK Construction, Duane Nemec, new garage; 2003 Blackberry, Eagle Home Inspections & Repair, Kent and Christal Steiner, remodel master bathroom; 1103 W. Meadow Ridge Road, David and Constance Hodges, enclosing patio; 919 Kelland Drive, Aquaworks Inc., Craig and Rachel Reiser, install swimming pool; 1311 Impala Drive, Heimes Construction, Glen Park Terrace Apts LLC, rebuild deck on apartment; 1202 Tara Heights, Heimes Construction, Joseph Delancey, remove wall in kitchen; 1306 S. Second St., Wilma Williams, addition of ramp; 1903 E. Norfolk Ave., Dale Stodola, new shed; 1310 Sunrise Drive, ABG Contracting, Mike Randles, install beam; 915 S. 14th St., Rafaela Ramirez, building roof over porch; 702 Verges Ave., Charles Schlomer, install fence; 801 E. Grove Ave., Brown Contracting LLC, Kyle Clark, reroof; 2305 Bel Air Road, Pellatz Custom Concrete LLC, Joseph Molacek, build steps to home; 2404 Sheridan Drive, Pellatz Custom Concrete LLC, Roger Steffensmeier, build steps to home; 308 S. 16th St., C & C Builders, demolition; 1110 E. Meadow Ridge Road, Kevin's Construction, Michael and Debra Dreher, install egress window.

Commercial

508 W. Prospect, Tri City Sign Co., Sevens Properties LLC, new sign (Herley & Reinke Accounting); 2900 W. Norfolk Ave., Clausen Brothers Construction Inc., Nebraska Eyecare LLC, new commercial building; 710 S. 13th St., Suite 1300, Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Pasewalk Plaza, remodel business; 2107 Taylor Ave., Powerhouse Retail Services, Hy­Vee Inc., remodel to kitchen area; 3000 (3204 & 3210) Old Hadar Road, Love Signs Inc., Kayton Properties, new sign (IES); 2606 S. 13th St. Love Signs Inc., Donald Wayne LLC, new sign (R&M Meats); 307 E. Omaha Ave., Love Signs Inc., Donald and Jana Smith, new sign (Windshield Doctors); 404 S. 25th St., Sand Creek Construction Co., JEO Consulting Group, finish tenant space for business; 2311 Taylor Ave., Iowa Concrete LLC, Menard Inc., garden center and enclosed special order addition; 2311 Taylor Ave., Iowa Concrete LLC, Menard Inc., interior storage and mezzanine remodel; 2911 E. Nucor Road, Nucor Steel, Nucor Corp., new storage building; 322 W. Norfolk Ave., Tri City Sign Co., Connie Geary, new sign (I Bee Quiltin); 902 W. Monroe Ave., Aschoff Construction LLC, West­Hodson Lumber Co. Inc., install enclosure to building; 2125 Krenzien Drive, Love Signs Inc., Norfolk­Rock Max LLC, new sign (Battery Xchange).

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska.