Banks to merge

The parent companies of First Interstate Bank and Great Western Bank announced Thursday they have entered an agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction.
Under the agreement — which was unanimously approved by both companies’ boards of directors — Great Western Bank will merge into First Interstate Bank, and the combined holding company and bank will operate under the First Interstate name and brand.
The company’s headquarters will remain in Billings, Montana.
The combined company leverages the strengths of both organizations, creating a diversified, community-focused banking franchise. Once the conversion is complete, First Interstate will possess more than $32 billion in assets and more than 300 branches across 14 states, including in Atkinson, Norfolk and O’Neill.
The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals. The conversion of Great Western Bank branches to First Interstate Bank is expected to take place during the second quarter of 2022.