Bankruptcies for March 30, 2022

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

— Susan A. Aguilar, Schuyler (Chapter 7).

— Tracy A. Hake, Howells (Chapter 7).

