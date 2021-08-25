Bankruptcies for Aug. 25, 2021

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
— Alisa Marie Vavra, Pierce (Chapter 7).
— Paul Ervin Chleborad, Norfolk (Chapter 7).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $6.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
— Alisa Marie Vavra, Pierce (Chapter 7).
— Paul Ervin Chleborad, Norfolk (Chapter 7).
The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
Nathan Preheim’s fourth venture capital-backed startup showed a lot of promise.
The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
Fashion 360 is owned and operated by Amanda Wegener, a lifelong Norfolkan who said she loves clothes and loves to shop. She recently opened Fashion 360 located at 401 W. Omaha Ave. (The Barn).
The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
Foldoy Water Conditioning is located at 210 N. Main Street, Pilger.
The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
NELIGH — In 1918, the Atlas Bank opened on the corner of Fourth and Main in downtown Neligh. Atop the building was a statue of Atlas holding the world on his shoulders. At some point — no one seems to know for sure when — the giant globe was removed, perhaps for restoration, and subsequently lost.
Opening an authentic, Mexican seafood restaurant in Norfolk has been a longtime dream of Moses Montalvo, his brother, Jonathan, and their father, Abraham Sr.