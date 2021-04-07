Bankruptcies for April 7, 2021

NDN bankruptcy

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

— Cody A. Dreifurst, Schuyler (Chapter 7).

— Bryan W. Harms, Stanton (Chapter 7).

— Shawn T. McCrady, Norfolk (Chapter 7).

— Joyce Richardson, Norfolk (Chapter 7).

— Chad W. Thompson, Neligh (Chapter 13).

— Alex Lynn Walton, Norfolk (Chapter 7).

— Linda L. Thies, O’Neill (Chapter 7).

— Elizabeth Carolina Quintanilla Pena, Norfolk (Chapter 7).

— Rickey Allen Truman, Norfolk (Chapter 7).

— Jared Shane Hoerle, Ewing (Chapter 7).

