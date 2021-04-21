Bankruptcies for April 21, 2021

NDN bankruptcy

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

— Araceli Arias, South Sioux City (Chapter 7).

— Tori Lynn Mattes, Ponca (Chapter 7).

