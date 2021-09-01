Dusty Korth has a heart for teaching.
So leaving his role as a teacher and coach at Norfolk Catholic Schools to establish Dusty Korth & Associates-American Family Insurance earlier this year might have seemed out of character to some.
In reality, Korth said the shift in careers fits.
“A lot of people, when I first started looking into insurance said there were a lot of former teachers who were successful agents,” Korth said. “They’re like, ‘You’re still going to be teaching. You have to educate your customers with what they have and what they need.’ There’s a lot of education that takes place in this field.”
Korth took over the client list for The Wendell Fossum Agency of American Family Insurance after Fossum — a longtime agent who had taught orchestra at Norfolk Public Schools for nearly 20 years before shifting into an insurance career — retired at the end of June.
Not too long ago, Korth wasn’t looking for a change in careers: Korth said he loved his job as a sixth-grade teacher and his role as a multi-sport coach at Norfolk Catholic. But his aunt, who serves as an American Family Insurance agent in Colorado, alerted him to the opening for Fossum’s agency and urged him to check it out.
“My aunt and my uncle have always said I would be good with insurance, and you have to look at this over the years,” he said.
He began pursuing the opportunity to take over Fossum’s agency, and by the time it became available to him, it was early enough in the year to let the school know he would not be returning to teach in the fall.
His position with American Family Insurance began in mid-May. In addition to Fossum’s book of business, Korth also took over an additional book of business in Newman Grove.
Korth said over the past several weeks he has found a lot of reward in the job he is now doing as he reaches out to prospective new clients about their insurance needs.
“It takes a lot of effort and a lot of time to build up enough to buy a house or buy a car,” Korth said. “Those are obviously big purchases, and insurance is a great way to protect those things that you’ve worked so hard for.”
He added, “It’s not about selling insurance. It’s about making sure that if something does happen, that you’re able to help get (clients) through that hard time or whatever it may be.”
Amy Matthies, an agent who worked in Fossum’s agency, can still be found at the Dusty Korth Agency. Korth’s wife, Angela, also is involved in the agency, assisting with marketing.
The office — located behind Jerry’s Standard at 1105 S. 13th St., Suite 103 — continues to be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and agents are available by appointment if they are needed after hours.
Korth said he hopes to continue to build on the great agency Fossum built in his more than 25 years before retiring.
“I think he loved this place, and he loved his customers,” Korth said. “He built it from the ground up, and he deserves to be proud of it. ... I’m super grateful for him and the opportunity to be able to help his customers that he loved so much and hopefully build relationships and do the same things with those customers.”