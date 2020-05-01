If you’re hoping to plant potatoes this spring ... well, good luck.
Word on the street is that seed potatoes are hard — if not impossible — to find.
People are “desperate,” said Delray Kumm, owner of Shamrock Nursery in O’Neill, which has satellite operations in Norfolk, Neligh and Verdigre.
Alissa Swerczek, manager of Earl May Garden Center in Norfolk, agreed.
“We’ve seen a lot of seed potato activity,” she said.
Kumm and Swerczek aren’t sure if people are concerned about the status of the food supply due to the pandemic, or if they’re home more and have time on their hands.
“More people are home ... and want to stay busy,” Swerczek said.
The recent warm weather may be helping the cause, too, Kumm said.
“There’s a big resurgence in gardening,” he said. “I’ve never sold this many vegetables this early. People are planting vegetables like crazy.”
In addition to seed potatoes, gardeners are grabbing tomato and pepper plants and other vegetables, as well as herbs, Swerczek said.
While Kumm is normally armed with huge numbers of vegetables in the spring, his situation was made a little more challenging a few weeks ago when 550 flats of tomatoes and peppers froze. Undaunted, he and his staff replanted and are keeping their customers supplied.
In addition to buying seedlings, customers are also scooping up packages of seeds. In fact, both Swerczek and Kumm said they’re having trouble keeping them on the shelves.
Edibles aren’t the only plants on people’s shopping lists. Customers are also wanting to bring color and beauty into their lives by adding flowers, shrubs and other ornamentals to their landscapes.
“All of our sales are ahead of last year,” Kumm said.
While selling plants and seeds is important, so is keeping people safe during the pandemic, which is why both facilities have implemented procedures to protect staff and customers.
For instance, at the Shamrock Nursery store in O’Neill, only 15 customers are allowed in at one time, Kumm said. Plus, customers enter through one door and exit through another to avoid close contact.
At all of the stores, fixtures, credit card machines, carts and other items are cleaned frequently, Kumm said. And shields have been put up around check-out counters to keep customers and clerks separated.
Similar procedures are in place at Earl May.
“People are social distancing,” Swerczek said. “We encourage them to wear gloves and masks.”
Plus, both businesses are offering online and phone ordering, as well as curbside pickup.
“We’re taking the necessary precautions,” Kumm said.