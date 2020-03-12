Although there are more cars on the street, there are fewer accidents in Norfolk.
This was a surprise, said Capt. Michael Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division.
“Back when I was in uniform, on the street, we were having actually more accidents than we are having today, so it was a little surprising when I ran the total numbers that they have decreased, knowing that we actually have more cars out there,” Bauer said. “I denote that to safer safety standards through engineering of the roads and education of drivers. That's always a good sign when we can have accident numbers come down.”
Last year, there were 780 accidents reported, Bauer said. In past years, it was common to see numbers surpass 900.
Although the number of accidents has gone down, Norfolk still sees its fair share of them.
The area with the highest number of accidents last year was the intersection of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue, Bauer said. There were 18 accidents at that intersection.
This is not surprising considering it is also the biggest intersection, Bauer said.
In fact, all the areas with a high number of accidents are the also Norfolk's major intersections, Bauer said.
“Any of the major roads in Norfolk that carry a lot of traffic (are going to have a lot of accidents). They're our major thoroughfares,” Bauer said. “They're going to have the most amount of accidents simply because they have the most of traffic, especially where those thoroughfares intersect. So 13th and Omaha does have a fair share of accidents.”
After 13th Street, the areas with the highest number of accidents are:
— First Street
— 25th Street
— Benjamin Avenue
— Norfolk Avenue
— Omaha Avenue
While they may see a smaller number of accidents, the Highway 275 intersections at 20th Street, 25th Street and Pasewalk Avenue see more severe accidents, Bauer said.
“The speeds are higher out there, so when there is an accident, it's at a higher speed, which has a greater possibility of causing injury,” he said.
The best way to prevent accidents is for drivers to pay closer attention and be more patient, Bauer said.
“Our drivers need to be aware of their surroundings, what other traffic is doing, and driving defensively for when something unexpected happens. Traffic control devices really don't cause any accidents; it's the human error at those traffic control devices, where people are trying to get through that yellow light before it turns red,” Bauer said. “Having a little more patience, slowing down, if your speed is slower, you have more reactionary time to identify the issue, initiate a motor function and to avoid the issue.
“Slow down and pay attention to your driving, as well as other cars that are on the road around you.”
Good city planning also may help prevent accidents, Bauer said.
“13th Street, in between the intersections, has become very safe because we went to five lanes, we got that left turning lane,” Bauer said. “You're going to see that happen on Benjamin Avenue as well with the reconstruction, and that, too, is going to help in decreasing the severity, and probably the frequency, of accidents.”
While not always popular, roundabouts also reduce accidents, Bauer said.
“It is actually proven that roundabouts are a very safe way for intersections to be designed,” Bauer said. “A lot of people don't like roundabouts and, of course, we have to be responsive of the safety, but yet of the citizens’ concerns and wishes when it comes to some of those designs.”
Norfolk police officers do their part to keep drivers safe, too.
Bauer said the police division has predetermined areas that are watched closely. These are usually problem areas where they see an increase in violations such as speeding or stop light violations.
The point of giving warnings or citations is to educate citizens and hold them accountable, Bauer said.
“Police officers always want voluntary compliance with the law,” Bauer said. “Hopefully, if I stop someone and give them a citation or a warning for speeding, I can educate them and get their voluntary compliance so next time they're within the law.”
Officers also keep a close watch on elementary schools, Bauer said.
“Every morning, all of our officers are going to be out at some elementary school, unless they're responding to a call,” Bauer said. “We try to monitor the traffic after school as well.”